Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will hold its Fourth Sunday Open House from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a very small preview of the sports history exhibit that is in its early planning stages and will occupy a larger space when completed. The museum’s docents will be available to explain and answer questions. The museum also is open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
ECU Chamber Singers
The ECU Chamber Singers will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. Free. Call 252-328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
“Oliver”
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and March 8-11. An additional matinee performance will be held at 2 p.m. on March 5. The classic musical is based on the Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist.” Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for seniors and students. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Building Hope tours
Building Hope Community Life Center, a faith-based nonprofit youth and family organization, will host tours of its facility at 309 W. Ninth St. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. The 30-minute tours, designed to provide information about the organization’s mission and programs, are part of a $150,000 fundraising effort. To register, visit buildinghopenc.org/banquet-info. Register by Feb. 24 for a free T-shirt.
Used book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library will hold the 32nd annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5. It will feature thousands of hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs and more. Thursday is the Members Only Sale 5-8 p.m. — membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. March 5 is $5 bag day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Arts in the Park
Grifton Arts in the Park will be held 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at Contentnea Creek Overlook Park, 432 Creekshore Drive. The free event will feature live music, more than 20 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m on March 11 at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 252-565-2352.
CoopStrong
The CoopStrong 4-mile run, 4-mile ruck and 1-mile fun run/walk to honor the memory of Nelson Cooper and to support CoopStrong begin at 9 a.m. on March 25 at E.B. Aycock Middle School. CoopStrong is a charitable fund of The Community Foundation of NC East that supports ECU scholarships, ALS research and families living with ALS. T-shirts are guaranteed to everyone entered by March 5 at runsignup.com/race/nc/greenville/coopstrong. Packet pick up will be 4-6 p.m. March 24 at Fleet Feet Sports, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. or starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day.