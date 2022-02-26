Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ukraine prayer vigil
The Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will offer prayers for peace and justice in Ukraine at noon on Tuesday. All are invited to York Memorial Church, 201 Tyson St., at the corner with Third Street.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Speaker will be Tami Fitzgerald, founder and president of NC Values Coalition.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will start the Lenten season with a traditional pancake supper 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall. It is open to the community for a donation of $7.
Lenten Service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will mark Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with holy eucharist and the imposition of ashes and the Ecumenical Community Worship. The church is seeking donations and volunteers for the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 and leave a message.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Financial wellness
PCC will host a financial wellness program at the Bernstein Center, 261 Belvoir Highway, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 1-24. The class will cover budgeting, credit, home ownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Hymnology, a study of hymns, 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays, March 2-30.
Instructor training for chronic conditions class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7-8 and 14-15. Volunteers are needed. If you have an interest in teaching, please contact Jodi at 752-1717, Ext. 213
Interior design series 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, March 7-28.
Advance care planning clinic, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Raised bed gardening presented by Courtney Perkins Johnson of The Kitchen Garten, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
Beginner quilting 10 a.m. to noon March 9-30. Cost is $40 for the series.
“My Parents Got Old! Now What Do I Do?” support program for people entering the caregiving phase 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 14.
Beginner wood carving classes 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 17-April 21. Cost is $35.
Road to Resources: Resources for Cancer Patients and Victims 3-4 p.m. Monday, March 21.
Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Positive Approach to Care, Teepa Snow’s renowned approach to improving quality of life for people with dementia and their caregivers, 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, March 22.
An American Sunrise book discussion, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Facilitator will be Kirsten Squint, associate professor of English and Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities. The author, Joy Harjo, is the Poet Laureate of the United States.