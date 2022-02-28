Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Golden K meeting
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will be host Ellen Walston, Injury Prevention Coordinator, Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program, Vidant Medical Center, at its meeting on Tuesday, March 1. The Grenville Kiwanis Golden K will be presenting a check to support the Child Seat loan program. Walston will address the club on injury prevention actions. The club meets at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St., at 10 a.m. All are welcomed. For further information, please call 252-367-8310.
Ukraine prayer vigil
The Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will offer prayers for peace and justice in Ukraine at noon on Tuesday, March 1. All are invited to York Memorial Church, 201 Tyson St., at the corner with Third Street.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will start the Lenten season with a traditional pancake supper 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, in the fellowship hall. It is open to the community for donation of $7. It includes a plate of pancakes and some sausage for dining in or take out. Proceeds support the outreach ministry to include the soup kitchen across the street.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Special guest speaker will be Tami Fitzgerald, founder and president of NC Values Coalition, which advocates for human life, family values and religious liberty.
Emmanuel’s Lenten Service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church will hold mark Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m. on March 2 with Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes and the Ecumenical Community Worship with ministers in this community based service. The 40 days of Lent are a time to reach out to the community or help for those less fortunate. Hence the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen serves 25-45 take-out plates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930 and leave a message. Donations may be sent for the “Soup Kitchen” to 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, NC 27828. Persons interested in cooking for the kitchen may call Janet Heath at 252-917-4563.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2. Call 252-975-6944 for information.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Business After Hours membership event 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at Eastern Radiologist, 2101 W. Arlington Blvd., Suite. 210. Bring your business cards for your chance to win a door prize and the opportunity to make new contacts. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through March 3. The endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Grants will be awarded in May.
‘Between Riverside and Crazy’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 East 14th St., will host performances of "Between Riverside and Crazy" at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 2 p.m. March 5. The play is the story of a retired New York City policeman pursuing a discrimination suit against the police department. It contains language and situations suitable for a mature audience. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com
Awaken Coffee sale
The Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be helpd 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) accepted at rear door 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.
Fireman's auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 40th Annual Fireman's Auction starting at 9 a.m. on March 5 at the station, 4189 N.C. 33 West. Item will be received 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4. Department takes 10 percent commission with $7.50 minimum on listed items. Barbecue pork and chicken lunch. Call 341-2259 and 714-6095. Visit www.tugwellauctionrealty.com.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
Newcomers club
The March meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Wednesday, March 9, with a social time at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. Pam Strickland from NC Stop Human Trafficking will speak. RSVP before Sunday, March 6, by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Ladies annual tea party
Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its ladies annual tea party starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, with a marketplace sale. The event features cookies and tea at 11 a.m. followed by music with Sue Lynn Whitehurst, a noon lunch, dessert, a loving message from Chandler Whitford and prizes including an award for the best old fashioned hat. Tickets are $18 and $20 with proceeds going to youth summer camp expenses. Call 746-3534.
Pastor installation
Haddocks United American FWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, off of N.C. 22, Winterville, will hold an installation service for their new pastor, Wayne Harrison, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. All are welcome.
Cypress Group meeting
The Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club will hold a presentation on cryto mining at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, via Zoom. Presenter Kip Sloan is a computer programmer and member of the “Say No to Crypto/North of the River Association.” He will explain data-mining, why crypto is so energy-intensive, and the efforts of local activists to combat crypto-mining. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the meeting, which opens at 6:45 p.m. Contact Mary Alsentzer malsentzer@rsnet.org
March Power Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Power Luncheon noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. East Carolina University Head Football Coach Mike Houston will be the guest speaker. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the prestigious Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. The girls’ dates are June 12-18, and the boys will attend June 19-25. The program is designed to give delegates a hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Become an informed citizen and stand out among your peers. Applicants must be a rising senior, 16-18 years old, have a 3.0 unweighted GPA or equivalent, and be a resident of the state for at least one year. Contact the Pitt County Chairman at (402) 690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. Cut off for applications is March 15.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at t 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The guest speaker will be Michael Smart, the U.S. regional director of The John Birch Society. He will present on cultural Marxism. Please share this information with college students and other young Pitt County residents.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville's annual youth oratorical contest is March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and will have an opportunity to participate in the NC East Zone 4 Contest and may advance to the NC East District Contest, which will provide a first place scholarship of $2,500, second place scholarship of $1,500, and a third place scholarship of $1,000. National level prizes are $15,000, $10,000 or $5,000. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
USA Dance
Sailing course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now America's Boating Club of the Pamlico, is providing a course for recreational sailors and boaters March 23 through May 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $75 for members or $125 for non-members; no additional cost for a couples sharing materials. Visit https://pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org/. Register by March 16 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual membership celebration 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event is held each year to celebrate the past year's accomplishments and honor recipients of the Citizen of the Year Award, Legends Award, Ambassador of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Voyages
Robin Wall Kimmerer, distinguished teaching professor and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, will discuss “The Honorable Harvest” at 7 p.m. on April 14 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Divas Easter event
The Plantinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will included an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.