Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Bethel workforce development
Pitt Community College, Pitt NCWorks Career Center, Pitt County DSS and partnering with the Bethel Workforce Development Center, 7449 N. Main St., to provide Bethel residents with resource assistance and educational, training and employment opportunities 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 818-0020 for more information.
Emerald Express
The Emerald Express, a free trolley ride, runs from noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays to provide access to restaurants, breweries, galleries, museums, shops, outdoor areas, and other activities that Uptown Greenville, Dickinson Avenue and River Districts have to offer. Passengers may board at any of the 13 stops the trolley visits at 20-minute intervals. The loop begins and ends at the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center, 600 S. Pitt St. Visit greenvillenc.gov/our-city/emerald-express-downtown-circulator for a map.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
Flu shots
The Pitt County Health Department is now providing free flu immunizations for uninsured individuals. Appointments are required for immunization services. Call 902-2449 to schedule an appointment.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.
Cardio Dance 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Chair Fitness Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.
Beginner Wood Carving, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Cost is $40 and includes all supplies.
The Council on Aging is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting one at cshimer@pittcoa.com.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.