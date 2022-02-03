When you are shopping or looking for a service, run like crazy when they tell you they are giving you the “good friend” price. Let me tell you, there is no such thing. Beware of being taken for a ride down friendship lane.
I find it extremely difficult to believe that the Pitt County sheriff and district attorney have conspired to discriminate against a black shooting victim. To the best of my knowledge, both of them are African-American.
BYH. I wish people would stop blaming our past president and COVID for everything that is happening now. We will have a lot of blame on our president now. When we pick someone for a high office position in our courts, gender and color should not be considered as qualifications.
BYH to the people so concerned with the environment and saving the Earth that they push electric cars and solar panels. All those batteries are toxic and, not even thinking about mining for the elements, what do you do when the batteries are too old? Then, what do you do with the solar panels in 25 years when they don’t work and you can’t recycle them?
BOHs. Many of us older people read the book “Fahrenheit 451” in school. It’s happening in Texas now. Burning books is just the start of total anarchy. Beware of the Republican Party for they are the ones pushing this!
BYH Jesus for being a popular utility pole worker. Greenville must love you because your name seems to be posted on thousands of city utility poles. Not so much for other prophets or wise people.
BYH to those schools that ban books from their libraries. When a book is not suitable for young readers, it should be removed from school libraries. Public libraries are another story. Books are a form of free speech. If a book is not what I prefer, I just do not take it off the shelf and choose one I do want to read. Children may not know any better.
I vacationed in Mexico and bought some Z-Paks from a vending machine. So come on sinus infections. I’m ready. Please hit me before August 2023 as that is the expiration date. Bring it on, punk.
BYH to the postal workers who fill in for the regular assigned route carriers. I guess they think they’re doing their job by just delivering newspapers and sale ads only. I guess they are leaving the letters, bills and business mail back in the office for someone else! Greenville’s post office needs serious help!
And when it becomes clear even to his followers that he is insane, there will be nothing left but a raving lunatic, bless his heart.
BYH to my bank. You need to pack a lunch when going in or through the drive through!