Wind, jazz ensembles
East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and ECU Jazz Ensemble at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Art Museum events
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Super Family Fun Day from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum will be transformed into a day full of video games, arcade games, board games from Blue Ox Games, and interactive games with activities from Nu-Look Bounce-n-Party and Level Up Gaming Theater. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $15 for families. The event is free to museum members. Visit gmoa.org.
GMoArcade will be at the museum from 6-9 p.m. Saturday for ages 21 and older. The event will provide an open bar, along with board games from Blue Ox Games as well as video games, arcade games, interactive games and trivia. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. Visit gmoa.org.
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show through Feb. 23. The annual event features small works of art priced at $5 and $10 each. Visit emergegallery.com.
Valentine card-making
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will host Valentine’s Day card decorating from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville. A craft table will be set up at the market or participants can bring cards from home. Approximately 80 children with their siblings and parents are at the house currently. The cards will be hand-delivered to the house the week of Feb. 13. Valentines for Pitt County Meals on Wheels recipients will be delivered during the week of Feb. 6. Turn in all cards by 1 p.m. Feb. 4 or visit the craft table. Email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. for information, paper.
Food Truck Roundup
Nulook and Slingz & Things of Greenville will hold a Food Truck Roundup for the Kids to help pay off overdue lunch accounts from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at Nulook Business Center, 406 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Call, text or inbox Shelia at 258-0333. Donate on Cashapp to $nulookk. All proceeds go to Pitt County School overdue lunch accounts.
PFLAG Greenville
PFLAG Greenville will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Couples will share their stories and experiences from an LGBTQ+ perspective. The support group part of the meeting will follow the presentation. This meeting will be in person, and there also is a virtual option. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag for information. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, Friends, Family, Allies and LGBTQ individuals. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Good Long Walk
A Good Long Walk will raise funds for ECU Health Cancer Care from 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, to 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Champions Health and Fitness, 4190 Bayswater Road. Organizer Greg Parker will walk on a treadmill with guests and supporters for donations more than 12 hours. Contact him at 414-0238 for details or email captgregparker@gmail.com or visit give.classy.org/AGoodLongWalk2023.
Singing valentines
The Carolina Chord Connection Barbershop Chorus will offer singing valentines on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14. Buy one for your sweetheart or loved one. Go to carolinachordconnection.com and click on the heart to order online or call Katie at 524-1656.
ECU baseball
The East Carolina University Pirates baseball team will open the 2023 season against the George Washington Colonials at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Clark-LeClair Stadium, 9999 Charles Blvd., Greenville. Visit ecupirates.com.