Winterfest
Greenville Recreation and Parks will hold Winterfest at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive, starting 5-9 p.m. today. Activities will include ice skating, fire pits, s’more roasting, hot chocolate sipping, music, snow and more. Additional hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Onsite registration is $20 and $25. A beer and wine garden will be available today and Saturday.
Wind, jazz ensembles
The ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and ECU Jazz Ensemble will perform at 6:30 p.m. today in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecu schoolofmusiclive Call 328-4581.
Junie B Jones auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for “Junie B Jones — The Musical” at 9 a.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Casting is for ages 9-15. The production opens April 13. Proof of vaccination required. Contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Men’s ministry
The Haddock’s Men’s Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Haddock’s UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Brother Lamont Braxton will address “Love Your Enemy.” Call 640-5630 for information. Church services are the first, second and fourth Sunday.
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art 1-4 p.m. Saturday with indoor and outdoor activities. It is free for museum members, $5 for individuals and $15 for families. GMOarcade is 7-10 p.m. and will include an open bar for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for others. Visit www.gmoa.org/shop/event-tickets.
Run, Plunge or Splash
Greenville Recreation and Parks will host Run, Plunge or Splash at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive. The event consists of a 5K run and a polar bear plunge. Costs range between $15 to $30 with proceeds supporting the Special Olympics. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov or webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St. For more information, contact Jennifer Dickerson at 902-2441 or jennifer.dickerson@pittcountync.gov.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This month couples will talk about their stories and experiences from an LGBTQ+ perspective. The support group piece of the meeting will follow the presentation. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to join. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Black History lecture
David Dennard, ECU emeritus history professor, will give the second annual Pitt County Historical Society Black History Month Lecture from 4-5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery of ECU’s Joyner Library. The event — both in person and virtual — is cosponsored by Joyner Library and the ECU History Department. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.