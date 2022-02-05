Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Christian organization
The Down East Christian Organization meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the House of Judah Church of God Ministries Inc., 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville.
10-Minute Play Contest
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host readings of winning selections from its 2021 10-Minute Play Contest at 7:30 p.m. today. Audience members will vote for their favorite. Tickets are $10 and are available at magnoliaart scenter.com or at the door.
Bed turning
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, will host a bed-turning on Sunday for guests to share quilts and their history. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is always free.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St. Call 902-2441 or email jennifer.dickerson@pittcountync.gov.
Pitt County Then and Now
Don and Claire Edwards of Uptown Properties will provide a look at the role historic preservation played in the revitalization of Greenville’s urban core during the “Pitt County Then and Now,” part of the Preservation North Carolina’s “Shelter Series.” The free virtual event is 4-5 p.m. Tuesday. Visit pittcountyhistorical society.com/events for more information and to register.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd, will hold a drive-through food service with fresh and frozen meat 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The service is provided on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Greene County GOP
The Greene County Republican Party monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Candidates are welcome. Come at 6:30 p.m. to eat. The county convention is March 10.
Pickin’ on the Pungo
Pickin’ On The Pungo will be held at The Wilkinson Center, 144 W. Main St, Belhaven, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. Six bands with bluegrass, old time string, classic country, and Celtic influences will perform, along with a youth showcase. Call 252-943-3770 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for advance tickets.
Cupid’s Crawl
Run The East will hold the annual Cupid’s Crawl 5K and 10K starting at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 starting at Elm Street Park, 1058 S. Elm St. Visit www.runtheeast.com/races/.