BYH Suddenlink. I’m an old person on a tight budget. You make me pay for all the sports channels that I never watch. Now because the postal service isn’t delivering mail on time, you charge me late fees. New provider coming to town. Think about it.
Feb. 3 was the 35th National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Sure wonder what it will look like next year when anyone who is feeling feminine can sign up and compete in female sporting events. Thanks Joe. My daughter no longer has a chance.
BYH: To those who want to celebrate Black History Month. It is wrong to celebrate Black History month because "ALL" races of people in our country have given so much to making the USA what it is today. Black, White, Indians, etc., have given of themselves. We do not set aside a month for each race of people in our country. Why do we need a Black History Month? We don't! It is wrong!
Bless their heart, that was the limpest insurrection ever. But they all need to be treated as if it was ISIS that stormed the Capitol, because if they are not punished to the full extent, it would give incentive to every group with similar beefs. We came that close to half of our national leaders being taken out. This is no joke. These are domestic terrorists, and there are 'leaders' complicit with them.
Bless our hearts, I really don’t think anyone really wants to go through another impeachment trial but what many of us do want is assurances that Trump will never be able to run for public office again. Surely Republicans can find a decent, moral human being to run for president and uphold the policies they hold dear? Trump running for office in 2024 is unacceptable.
BYH, some crimes are just wrong and worthy of punishment in prison, even if you are an ex-president, and especially if you committed treason!
Bless our hearts. How does Pelosi get to raid Social Security to conduct a bogus impeachment? Does anyone care? I do.
Bless your hearts to the parents who are doing the school work for your children on virtual learning. Do you believe that you are really helping your child? Were it not for our broken education system moving everyone along, your child would be required to redo one or two grades. Who will you expect to care for your child when or if they ever become adults?
BYH to the person commenting on those who wear multiple face masks! You’re obviously a Trumpster! When will you finally see the light? He’s a no-good, has-been, useless, totally incompetent and totally corrupt individual who has no regard for you or our great nation! He’s totally self-absorbed on lining his own pockets! Can’t wait until all his loans come due! Hopefully you’re not dumb enough to keep sending him your hard-earned money! Don’t!
Bless you heart to the contributor suggesting President Biden and Vice President Harris will “need a fence to conduct your daily jobs.” You can thank our former corrupt and incompetent President Donald Trump for that! His constant divisive and incendiary tirades and constant lies spewed at us for the entire four years of his presidency contributed to our current situation! How sad so many were so foolishly led by this totally corrupt and incompetent individual!
Bless the heart of the writer suggesting we call the coronavirus the “Trump flu.” Sounds perfect to me! Our corrupt and totally incompetent ex-president is the single one responsible for the mess we’re in now! Thank God he’s gone! Thank you President Biden for finally getting us access to the vaccine. Yes, the vaccine was accomplished on “Trump’s watch” but was done in spite of him, not because of him!
BYH Mayor P.J. Connelly and Suddenlink. Eleven months into the pandemic and now suddenly Suddenlink wants to partner with the Housing Authority to support students. Could this have to do with the MetroNet fiberoptic announcement? Or maybe it has to do with the letter to the AG many local mayors chose to sign onto. Suddenlink — too little too late. Mayor Connelly, did Suddenlink fund your campaign? Join the other mayors and sign the letter.
BTH of all the school systems. With students not in school, we are giving them a lot of extra time to get into trouble. These teens need structure and a safe place to go for at least part of their day.
BYH teachers. Put on your real clothes and go to work. When your EVOS scores come out, there should be no whining! You're still responsible for your students' learning.
Why is my tax money paying for abortions in other countries of the world? Somebody please tell Biden to keep our money here to help us not the rest of the world.
Bless your Joe Biden and the Democrat's. Why does my tax money go to pay for abortions in other countries? Should we not use that money to help people in the USA?
BYH, imagine a world where 'pro-life' efforts included feeding hungry children.
BYH, it is so weird being raised by Christians and spending your entire childhood being told to care for others, then one day being told by alleged Christians you're not actually supposed to care for others, you stupid socialist.
Bless your heart and count your blessings, America's next authoritarian will be much more competent. We'd better be ready.
BYH to transparency. While it is true that I married a very smart woman. I was not totally honest concerning her being wealthy. As I recall, she had $700 in a savings account at the time we got married.
BYH, I'm so sick of Christians in America claiming persecution. You aren't being persecuted for loving Jesus, you are being held accountable for not acting like him.
BYH, QTrumplicans. You guys will be such a joke in history. No, seriously, bless your heart.
BYH, if a monkey hoarded more bananas than it could eat, while other monkeys starved, scientists would study that monkey to see what was wrong with it. If a human does it they put him on the corner of Forbes Magazine.
No BYH to the person that said 40 executive orders by current President so far. No. 45 did 220! just saying, there is a lot to correct.
BMH. By what I have seen on the news, those involved in the black lives matter movement seem to consider it a personal affront to all blacks when someone declares all lives matter instead of just black lives matter. Our beautiful granddaughter is a combination of both black and white. Does one parent's race matter more than the others. Or do all races matter?
BMH I don't understand why when someone says all lives matter the black lives matter movement takes it as a personal attack against them. We are the only country that describes its citizens by their ethnic label before the name American. Why the separation? The leaders of this country are calling for unity. Why not start with referring to one another as Americans first. After all, it's one of the things that unit us.
BYH to "parents" who poison their children against the other parent. You are the definition of despicable.
BYH Pitt County Commissioners! It’s time to drain the swamp!!!
BYH to Republican logic: Love the fetus, hate the child. Love the business, hate the worker. Love the soldier, hate the vet.
BYH, no one can serve two masters. You cannot serve God and white supremacy.
BYH to our citizens. The Democrats are trying to steal our rights and freedoms away from us. It is up to us to raise our voices, and let them know that we want changes that will keep our country great and not to make these terrible decisions made by Biden that will destroy our country. All of his executive orders will hurt our country. Enough is enough. Freedom must stand.
BYH to our new president and vice president. How can you serve our country while you are hiding behind a guarded fence? Do you plan to stay there for the next four years. Never in our country's history has this happened before. Let the National Guard go home and come out of hiding. It is time to serve the people. If you got to hide behind a fence you are in the wrong job.
QAnon endorser Greg Murphy doesn't represent his constituency.
