Some Republican lawmakers and the former VP are finally developing the required intestinal fortitude to speak out against the big lie of their dear leader and the draconian rulings of the RNC. Others, like our own representatives remain Trump puppets.
BTH of those whining about grocery stores not having exactly what they want, when they want it. You can always get great quality meat and produce at the Farmer's Market. And maybe you don't need so much processed food anyway.
Bless your heart Greenville code enforcement. The house at the corner of Adams and Greenville Blvd is obviously being used to run a business out of. Look at all the trailers and trash piled up there. What an eyesore. Do your job.
Upward basketball, you allowed someone to stack a 9-10 year old basketball team and then allowed a coach of that team to referee his own teams game. Meanwhile sending out multiple emails saying it’s not about winning and losing. Meanwhile a volunteer for the league trash talked another coach. Christian organization though right?
Bless the USA's heart. Has anyone else noticed that Russia and China are getting very bold all of a sudden? Strange that didn't happen when the Donald was in office. I guess it is like when wild animals smell weakness.
BYH Daily Reflector for posting pictures of the DUIs whereby 9 of the 11 were minorities. If it were overwhelmingly white you would drop it.
Did you realize the bottom 50 percent in America pay 3 percent of the total taxes! In 2020 61 percent paid no taxes at all and the top 1 percent accounts for 40 percent of all taxes collected. When you hear the old mantra “ tax the rich” it’s probably someone that wants more free stuff or to win an election. BOH stop the class warfare.
I tried online dating. Thought I was really getting somewhere when the cable went out. After the wifi booted back up she was gone into the ether. She was probably a catfish but no bother as I am broke anyway. Can't get money from a closed bank account or a turnip.
Hey PCC instead of building even more buildings how about installing some crosswalk lights to protect the lives of students and staff who have to cross Memorial and Reedy Branch roads every day? BYH the campus design is dangerous already so fix it first.
Bless our hearts, at this point I see no redeeming qualities coming from Republican elected officials, who support the attack on our Capitol for the purpose of overturning the peoples' collective voice. They exude hypocrisy and their currency is the lies the perpetuate. Are they even human or some dark force that came to literally overturn our democratic experiment the Founders handed us, and so many gave their lives for? Educate yourselves, and vote.
BYH to our country. You ask why is there more violent crime now? Why is there more crime now than we have seen in the past? The answer is because Biden has opened up the southern borders to criminals who have come into our country. Biden has set up our country for the invasion of those who will do harm in our Great Country. Biden is the cause for the rise in crime. The truth.
