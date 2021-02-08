Bless my worn-out heart. How do you get rid of the never-ending telemarketers and phishing artists? The no-call list ain't working.
Bless our poor hearts. Emissions are lower now than at any time since 1950 because of natural gas and lower emissions from diesel engines. This administration wants us to become dependent on foreign energy again. We'll feel it big time at the gas pump. Where do they stop?
BYH Greg Murphy. With your vote to back Marjorie Taylor Greene you have told us that you support QAnon conspiracies and that you see nothing wrong with advocating the murder of a former president, the Speaker of the House and other Representatives. You continue to disgrace Pitt County and the State of North Carolina.
Bless your heart, Commissioner Nunnally. I guess you aren't worried about bad service from Suddenlink since you live in the city of Greenville and will benefit from their deal to get a new internet provider as competition. Meanwhile, the rest of us outside the city are stuck with poor service.
Pelosi and Harris have already put California in the tank. Now they are on a mission to do the same for the rest of the country. Bless our Nation and our hearts.
What do you say about this, Greenville citizens? "Queen" Susan and I like to bless folks, sometimes in restaurants. We have been forbidden to do so in one restaurant in Greenville. We were told if they take it then they have to turn it into the office. One worker told us that a man came in and gave a $100 bill to every employee. They had to give it to the office!
BYH, until or unless every member of the Republican party steps forward and says specifically that they are not part of or believe the disinformation of QAnon, I am just going to assume they are. Their votes and words and actions lead me to believe they are all part of that dangerous movement.
BYH USA soon to be USSA (United Socialist States of America). Oops, gotta go, the paddy wagon is here I gotta go to reprogramming now.
BYH to the dummies using their robust and healthy freedom of speech to announce that freedom of speech is dead. Only in America are we so indoctrinated to believe a monetizable platform is the equivalent of free speech. Bootlicking fools.
BYH to those who lead our country. Our country now is experiencing reverse discrimination against white people. Watch the TV advertisements and how blacks take up TV shows and how they are promoted over whites. If there is going to be any equality in our country you can not discriminate against any race including white people. Biden is not addressing how wrong this is but promoting it. There must be change.
BYH to the Republicans and Democrats in Washington, D.C. When is wrong for a senator or representative to have their own opinion (right or wrong) on an issue. Censorship is being committed in our Capitol now. If you do not agree with the majority you are considered an outcast and need to be silenced or removed from Congress. Our country is founded on freedom of speech and the freedom to have our own opinion. Follow the Law.
BYH to our nation. The BLM movement has burnt, killed, hurt and looted property. Now there is talk of giving them a Nobel Prize for their actions. Our government and others have declared the Proud Boys (white movement) to be a terrorist group, and are to be treated that way. Why is it that black movements are OK but when whites try to protect and defend the rights of white people it is wrong?
BYH, happiness is an inside job.
Hypocrisy is a democrat using the words unity or respect.
BYH to the Democrats who believe we should show some respect to Biden. As I recall, neither the Democratic politicians or their media stooges ever showed a single iota of respect to Trump. Just remember what goes around, comes around.
BYH, how is this working? We do not need an ID to vote for those that run our great country, but do need an ID for the COVID vaccination.
BMH I try to read lots of newspapers. Of the top seven stories in the New York Times one morning this week, one was a COVID story, one on a Biden appointee, one international and four on Trump. This section is just as bad with the Trump Derangement.
I guess since we are all concerned about climate change and green energy Nancy will start driving her Prius back and forth from California.
BYH, smart men don't tell you how smart they are. Rich men don't tell you how rich they are. Tough men don't tell you how tough they are. Honest men don't tell you how honest they are. Con men do.
BOH, only in America do we accept weather predictions from a rodent, yet our government denies evidence proving the benefits of cannabis.
Bless our hearts, we spent $738 billion in 2020 on defense and the Capitol was taken over by the Duck Dynasty and a guy in a deerskin bikini.
BYH to the person making excuses for the president. He doesn't have a speech impediment. Saying you are running for the Senate twice on the campaign trail twice is not a speech impediment.
BYH, some people age like fine wine. I aged like milk, I got sour and chunky.
Bless my heart. Just heard a great line. If we are going to get rid of all the nuts in Congress then we will have a lot of empty seats. Great line.