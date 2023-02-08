Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Volunteer awards
The Greene County Senior Center is seeking nominations for the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The deadline is Thursday. Go to www.greenecounty.gov, click the government link, then Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Contact Sharon Harrison, county coordinator, at 747-5436 for more information.
Food Bank
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is seeking new vendors and meal sites for the upcoming Kids Summer Meals program session. Kids Summer Meals, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is a USDA federally-funded resource that offers free nutritious meals to children 18 and under during the summer months. Vendors could include restaurants or catering companies interested in providing healthy, prepared meals for the program. Sites would be those interested in serving meals to children in their community during the summer. A virtual information session for interested sites is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and a session for vendors is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Visit foodbankcenc.org/event/kids-summer-meals-info-sessions or email kidsprograms@foodbankcenc.org.
ECU Symphony Orchestra
East Carolina University School of Music will host a performance of ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium.This is a concert celebrating songs and dances for orchestra by Debussy, Chabrier, Delius and Elgar. It also features Cherubini’s “Ave Maria” and Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 performed by guest soloist Catherine Gardner. Free. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Pitt chess open
The Pitt Area Chess Open will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Carver Library, 618 W. 14th Ave. The event is a three-round G/70 d5 Swiss Format USCF Tournament. Sections will be divided up into groups of 8-12 players to allow for a maximum prize fund. Entry fee is $20, $5 more on site if not preregistered by 6 p.m. the day before. Same-day registration ends at 9 a.m. Visit pittchess.org for information and to register.
Cupid’s Crawl
The annual Cupid’s Crawl 5K and 10K starts at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at Elm Street Park. The timed events feature USTAF-certified courses, prizes and swag. Registration is ongoing at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greenville/CupidsCrawl10K5K. Packet pickup will be held 4-6 p.m. on Friday at Fleet Feet, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. Race benefits Special Olympics NC and Law Enforcement United.
398th Engineer\Supply
The 398th Engineer\Supply Company will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 SW Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net if you can attend.
Good Long Walk
A Good Long Walk will raise funds for ECU Health Cancer Care from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday at Champions Health and Fitness, 4190 Bayswater Road. Organizer Greg Parker will walk on a treadmill with guests and supporters for donations over 12 hours. Contact him at 414-0238 for details or email captgregparker@gmail.com or visit give.classy.org/AGoodLongWalk2023.
