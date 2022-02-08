Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off of Greenville Boulevard. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Kindergarten 101
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County will host Kindergarten 101 from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St. An evening session will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. Meetings will provide information about beginning kindergarten in Pitt County Schools in 2022-23. Masks are required. To register, email kdibble@ppspittcounty.org or call 758-1604, Ext. 201. Visit ppspittcounty.org.
Music performance
East Carolina University’s School of Music will feature a musical performance of diverse works by Adrienne Albert, Samantha Hogan, Nicole Chamberlain and Evan Williams at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will feature ECU faculty artist Matthew Driscoll, along with Catherine H. Garner, piano, Christine Gustafson, flute, Emily, Schaefer, horn, and Gabriel DiMartino, trumpet. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its membership meeting on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. Meeting are on the second Thursday.
Good Long Walk
Pitt County resident Greg Parker will walk on a treadmill at Champions Health and Fitness Center, 4190 Bayswater Drive, from 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday to raise funds for Vidant Cancer Care. Local celebrities will walk with him at 15 minute intervals on a second treadmill. Members of the public can walk on a third treadmill for up to 10 minutes for a donation in honor of someone who has battled cancer. Visit give.classy.org/AGoodLongWalk or mail donations to Vidant Health Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27835. Write Vidant Cancer Care A Good Long Walk in the memo line.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Live music this week includes Harvey Estes at 9:30 a.m. and the St. James Jammers at 11 a.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call 325-4162 for information. Distributions are the second and fourth Saturday.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Drive up, provide your name and number of people in your household and we will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154. Distributions are the second and fourth Saturday.
Black history
David Dennard, ECU emeritus history professor, will give the second annual Pitt County Historical Society Black History Month Lecture from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery of ECU’s Joyner Library. The event — both in person and virtual — is cosponsored by Joyner Library and the ECU History Department. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events to register.