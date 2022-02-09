Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Greene County GOP
The Greene County Republican Party monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Candidates are welcome. Come at 6:30 p.m. to eat. The county convention is scheduled for March 10.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This month couples will talk about their stories and experiences from an LGBTQ+ perspective. The support group portion of the meeting will follow the presentation. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to participate. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present the Coopertown Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will feature Hye-Jin Kim, Ara Gregorian, Maria Lambros and Michael Kannen performing works by Haydn, Kodaly and Beethoven. Face coverings required. Tickets are $40. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu.
Symphony Orchestra
ECU’s School of Music will present a performance by the university’s Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. The program will feature works by Ricketts and Grieg as well as Arutiunian’s Tuba Concerto featuring ECU faculty artist Jarrod Williams on tuba. Free to attend. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Sesquicentennial Parade
Farmville will host a Sesquicentennial Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday in honor of the town’s 150th anniversary. Participants are encouraged to enter floats depicting a specific time period of the past and to dress in historical costumes. Prizes will be awarded for the best three non-commercial floats. For more information and to register to enter, contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce at farmvillencchamber.org or call 753-4671.
Cupid’s Crawl
Run The East will hold the annual Cupid’s Crawl 5K and 10K starting at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday beginning at Elm Street Park, 1058 S. Elm St. Proceeds benefit Pitt County Special Olympics and Law Enforcement United. Visit www.runtheeast.com/races/ to register and for more information.
Roses sale
The Women Of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine roses sale Saturday through Monday at the Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Hours are from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday and Monday or until sold out. Proceeds help with Mooseheart and Moosehaven and other local community projects. Delivery and pick up available. Call 916-7176 or 717-0164 to order in advance.
Power Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Power Lunch at noon on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. New Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher will be the guest speaker. The event is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/february-power-luncheon-2022-2/.
New Music
ECU’s School of Music will present a North Carolina New Music Initiative performance by Durward Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will feature a world premiere by ECU alumna and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. Free to attend. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.