Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Pints and puppies
The Brody Medical Student Council will host Pints and Puppy Love to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and the Center for Family Violence Prevention from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Nauti Dog Brewing, 210 Main St., Winterville. The event will feature a cornhole tournament for $15 per entry and multiple adoptable dogs. Organizers will accept monetary donations as well as supplies. Visit facebook.com/HSECarolina/events/ to register for the tournament in advance.
Cypress Group
Cypress Group of the N.C. Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 11 Oakmont Drive. Larry Baldwin, North Carolina CAFO coordinator for the Waterkeeper Alliance will discuss the seen and unseen effects of CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) on water quality and pollution. The meeting is open to the public and available via Zoom. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for a link.
Singing valentines
The Carolina Chord Connection Barbershop Chorus will offer singing valentines on Monday and Tuesday. Buy one for your sweetheart or loved one. Go to carolinachordconnection.com and click on the heart to order online or call Katie at 252-524-1656.
Valentine's social
The Family Support Network of Eastern North Carolina will host a sensory-friendly Valentine’s Day social from 1-3 p.m. Monday at the Heart for ENC Nonprofit training center, 101 W. 14th St., Building 3. The event will include sensory-friendly activities and games for participants with special needs. Register at eventbrite.com/e/sensory-friendly-valentines-day-social-tickets-532156252677.
Valentine Roses
The Women of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine Roses Sale Sunday through Tuesday at the Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road. Winterville. Call 252-717-0164 to pre-order or walk in. Orders are available for delivery or pick-up. Other flowers are available as well as gift baskets and balloons while supplies last. Proceeds will be used for Mooseheart-Moosehaven and other community projects. Hours are 3-7 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Coffee & Connections
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Coffee & Connections Networking Event 8-9 a.m. on Feb 16, at Serve Coffee, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. The free event offers members an alternative to after-hours networking in a casual, relaxed environment. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/coffee-connections-serve-coffee/ to register.
Four Seasons
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present Behind the Scenes with Haydn and Beethoven at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The Cooperstown Quartet performance will feature Ara Gregorian, violin, Hye-Jin Kim, violin, Maria Lambros, viola, and Michael Kannen, cello. Ticketed, in person and online. Tickets may be purchased online at fsdigitalconcerthall.com or by calling 252-328-4788.
ECU baseball
The East Carolina University Pirates baseball team will open the 2023 season against the George Washington Colonials at 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at Clark-LeClair Stadium, 9999 Charles Blvd. Visit ecupirates.com.
Take 6
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the a cappella group Take 6 at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Wright Auditorium on ECU’s Main Campus. Group members Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley are part of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and recipients of 10 Dove Awards and 10 Grammy Awards. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.