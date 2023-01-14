609c2e9b0c6bc.image.jpg

Pitt County Schools plans to spend more than $1 million in federal dollars over the next two years on nursing positions previously funded by ECU Health Medical Center.

 Zachary Pomeroy/Pitt County Schools

The Board of Education voted this week to use $1.09 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to pay more than a third of school nurses covering the district. The board also approved a $1.2 million in ESSER expenditure for facilities improvements at more than a dozen schools.


