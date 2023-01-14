...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pitt County Schools plans to spend more than $1 million in federal dollars over the next two years on nursing positions previously funded by ECU Health Medical Center.
The Board of Education voted this week to use $1.09 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to pay more than a third of school nurses covering the district. The board also approved a $1.2 million in ESSER expenditure for facilities improvements at more than a dozen schools.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett said contracts approved at Monday’s meeting would provide full funding for five nursing positions and partial funding for another five positions through the end of fiscal year 2024.
Pitt County Schools currently has 27 nurses and five nurse extenders assigned to cover the more than three dozen schools in the district. The School Health Program, which began in 1996 with six registered nurses at 19 elementary schools, is a partnership between Pitt County Schools and ECU Health.
Brian Wudkwych, public relations manager for ECU health, said that the number of staff the hospital provides has more than quadrupled in the history of the program. Of the staff of 27, 19, including 18 school nurses and the program’s nurse manager, are fully or partially funded by ECU Health.
Three nursing positions are funded by Pitt County Schools. During the coronavirus pandemic, five additional nurses were provided through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and funded through MAKO Medical, a school district spokesman said.
Wudkwych said the hospital’s current contract with Pitt County government is to provide and fund nine nurses for Pitt County Schools.
When asked if ECU Health anticipates providing 19 school nurses for Pitt County Schools after 2024, he said: “ECU Health partners closely with PCS every year to evaluate the program, determine needs and identify funding opportunities from a number of sources available in any given year to support the program.”
Facilities spending
Also this week, the board voted 7-0 to approve contracts for getting rid of asbestos, replacing flooring and lighting and adding security fencing at several schools. District 3 representative James Tripp did not attend the meeting.
Aaron Errickson, interim executive director of operations, said ESSER funding would be used to fund all the projects, which are scheduled to be completed during the summer break. About $200,000 will be used for asbestos abatement at half a dozen schools: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir, Elmhurst, Falkland, G.R. Whitfield and Sam D. Bundy. Those six schools, along with Hope Middle, Pactolus and Wintergreen, are scheduled to have new flooring installed at a cost of about $615,000.
“This is the second half of the projects we started last year related to flooring,” Errickson said. “Of the $1.5 million that was set aside in ESSER funds, this will leave us with about $4,500 on the flooring projects.”
About $400,000 is to be used for new auditorium lighting in the county’s six traditional public high schools, Ayden-Grifton, D.H. Conley, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central. About $60,000 will be used to add security fencing at Ayden, Falkland and Wahl-Coates elementary schools as well as at Grifton school.
ESSER funding was included in funding packages signed into law in 2020 and 2021: the CARES Act, CRRSA, and the American Rescue Plan. Funds are intended to help support schools and districts deal with effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
ESSER funds of about $100 million make up nearly a quarter of Pitt County Schools’ $490 million budget. Many of those funds are designated for specific areas, such as learning recovery or air quality, but Pitt County Schools is able to use indirect cost reimbursements at a rate of about 11% from ESSER funding to pay for capital projects.