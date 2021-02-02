Around here, JOY Soup Kitchen’s Tom Quigley is known as a really nice guy who makes a mean pot of soup.
Back in his native Boston, folks might even call it wicked pissah. Despite its off-color connotation, it’s actually Massachusetts slang for “awesome.” That’s why when someone dubbed Quigley the “Wicked Pissah Soup Makah,” he wore the name proudly.
Now he is hoping to share that title with another volunteer willing to lend culinary skills to the local soup kitchen. The Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition, which continues through Feb. 25, invites at-home cooks and professional chefs to vie for bragging rights as to whose soup is superior.
The contest, which Quigley cooked up last month, started after someone complimented him on his Wicked Pissah Soup Maker T-shirt, which was a gift created by friends Matt and Ashley Powell. A volunteer told Quigley she wanted a shirt like his.
“I said ‘Well, I’m going to make a competition where you have to earn the shirt,’” he said, laughing.
After announcing the idea on social media and advertising a $300 cash prize, Quigley had the ingredients for a contest. Before the end of January, he had enlisted 26 competitors ready to stir up soups, stews and chowders for 120 people a day.
Cooks, including many who have never set foot inside a soup kitchen, agree to supply their own ingredients and prepare their entries on site. JOY staff members and volunteers are on hand to help newcomers navigate the kitchen and to serve the soup.
“It gives them a whole experience of turning on a six-burner stove with a 50-quart pot that nobody has in their house and try to feed 100 plus people a day,” Quigley said. “I supply the bowls and the spoons, and they supply the work.”
In addition to saving the soup kitchen money, the contest is serving up variety for people who rely on JOY (an acronym for Jesus, Others and You) for their daily lunch. Quigley said some of the regulars have been known to stop by more than an hour early to catch a whiff of the soup of the day.
“The soup that’s coming out of here, the people who come here every day, they love it,” he said. “They’re getting different soup that they would have never even heard of, tried, seen or anything. If I told you some of the soups that we’ve already served here, you’d be like, ‘Get out of town.’”
Beyond the garden variety vegetable soup, so far the menu has included: Hungarian chicken and dumplings and soups such as loaded baked potato, chicken tortilla, stuffed bell pepper, creamy Italian sausage tortellini and “Devil Dog Spicy Foxhole Soup,” courtesy of the Marine Corps League.
“I’ve got a New England clam chowder being made by somebody from New Hampshire,” Quigley said. “I’ve got fish stew from a lady from Norway. I’ve got a German potato soup coming.”
He is hoping to be able to publish contestants’ recipes in a cookbook to be sold as a fundraiser for the kitchen.
While about half a dozen professionals (from Basil’s, Cucina LaMantia, La Ribera, Logan’s Roadhouse, Lookatdatder BBQ House & Catering and Pizza Hut) have stirred up soup, most entries have come from amateurs who simply wanted to contribute.
A nonprofit director, an insurance agent, a fitness center owner and an editor (Christina Ruotolo from The Daily Reflector’s Hot Dish and Her Magazine), along with two of Quigley’s neighbors have taken on the cooking challenge.
The winner, who is scheduled to be announced Feb. 26, will be determined by three judges from the soup kitchen’s clientele and three board members, with Quigley weighing in if there is a tie. The winner will receive T-shirts and a cash prize and will have their names engraved on a plaque to commemorate what is planned as an annual event.
Ashley Powell isn’t in it for the prizes, since she is the one who will be making the T-shirt for the winner. But she feeds off competition.
“I’m so competitive,” said Powell, who was the first amateur to throw her hat into the ring. “I love a good challenge.”
To better her chances of winning, Powell picked her dad’s birthday, Jan. 15, for luck, and decided to steer clear of traditional vegetable beef in favor of a more sophisticated soup. She created what she called “ENC Zuppa Toscana,” which is modeled after a popular sausage and potato soup at Olive Garden. But to add the eastern North Carolina flavor, Powell substituted collards for kale and added sweet potatoes to the mix.
While the food was judged to be fabulous, it was not her favorite part. Powell, who had never even driven past the soup kitchen before, enjoyed the experience as much as the eating.
“I think everybody should go in there; it’s so fun,” she said. “They make it like family.”
Quigley said many of the contest participants have said they would like to come back and try again, which he sees as a recipe for success.
“Twenty-six more people might have gotten involved now in JOY Soup Kitchen,” he said. “They might come back, and they might bring a friend. Next thing you know, I’ve got a steady stream of volunteers coming in.”
Crystal Boyd is not a new soup kitchen volunteer. She manages a food donations box for the nonprofit at CD’s Grill, where she is a member of the wait staff.
But Boyd spent Jan. 25 in the kitchen at JOY, where she and her boyfriend, Kevin Pugh, prepared their favorite soup. Pugh, who has been furloughed from his job since last year due to COVID-19, said friends of the couple insisted on picking up the tab for the ingredients to support their effort.
If the Smoked Chicken and Rice Soup were to win, he said, he and Boyd do not intend to keep the prize money but would donate it back to the soup kitchen. Their dish is rumored to be a front-runner in the competition so far.
For Pugh, what has been surprising has been the quality of food that JOY is serving. While he was growing up in Charlotte, Pugh recalls that his family ate at a soup kitchen while his single mom was trying to work her way through nursing school.
“This isn’t the soup kitchen that I ate at when I was a kid; I promise you,” he said. “That place (JOY) is awesome. Thomas was exactly what that place needed.”
It is a compliment Quigley hears often from people who do not expect to see the kinds of foods that are on JOY’s menu.
“(One guy) came in and he’s watching a guy smoke brisket. He goes, ‘This isn’t a soup kitchen,’” Quigley said,.
Quigley is known for walking around with a spoon in his apron and for tasting everything that comes out of the kitchen. If he doesn’t like it, then it isn’t served.
“If people get a nice cup of soup, a nice sandwich and even a dessert ... they think to themselves, ‘Hey, somebody cared about me today,’” he said.
“The attitude of the people who come here has completely changed. Two years ago, I was the white boy from Boston who didn’t belong, and I was told to leave. Now, I can walk in this neighborhood at night and people know me. They know that I really care about them.”
Joy Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves lunch from 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Dinner meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursday. Due to COVID-19, all meals are served takeout. Visit joysoupkitchen.org or .facebook.com/joysoupkitchen.