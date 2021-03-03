Greenville’s recreation and parks director announced on Tuesday that he is retiring after spending more than 50 years in the parks and recreation field.
Gary Fenton, who joined the City of Greenville in 2007, said his retirement is effective April 9.
High quality parks and recreation activities and facilities create positive effects in communities, Fenton said.
“At every stage of that career, I’ve been privileged to team up with some truly dedicated and generous employees, citizens, businesses, and nonprofits, working together to build and maintain parks, plan events, create programs, preserve green space and improve the lives of area residents,” he said.
“Capping that off with a 14-year tour-of-duty with Greenville Recreation and Parks has been a real blessing to my family and me, and I’m grateful for having been given the privilege,” Fenton said.
During his tenure in Greenville, Fenton oversaw capital projects such as the Town Common inclusive playground, the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, the Field of Dreams at Elm Street Park, the renovation of the South Greenville Recreation Center, Westpointe Park and a beach volleyball facility.
He also guided the department through a significant increase in available recreation and parks programs and spearheaded the recent purchase and development plans for Wildwood Park.
A 1969 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Fenton began his career as a recreation supervisor in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio.
He accepted a variety of other parks and recreation positions in the years and decades that followed, including other public positions in Ohio and Virginia before arriving in Greenville.