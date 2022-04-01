Local tourism officials learned last week that the first phase of a ferry system that will eventually connect five “harbor” towns on the Albemarle Sound may be operational later this summer.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority that the first phase of the Harbor Town Project will likely start with a dinner-excursion vessel in the coming months.
Two smaller and faster ferry boats are planned to be added in 2023. Those boats would provide service on a route that includes Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth and Columbia. A stop in Manteo could be added in the future.
Ruffieux said plans call for the dinner-excursion boat to hold between 50 and 100 people for dinner or sightseeing tours. It could also be rented for weddings and other private events, Ruffieux said.
“Supposedly, we will see this (dinner-excursion boat) towards late summer,” Ruffieux said. “That is the plan.”
An Inner Banks ferry project has been talked about for two decades but the funding was finally secured last year to get the project off the ground.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, secured $5 million for the project in the state budget that passed the General Assembly and was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last year.
The Harbor Town project will not be an extension of the N.C. Department of Transportation Ferry Division.
Harbor Towns Inc., a regional private nonprofit, will own and manage the ferry system. Ruffieux showed the TDA board a slide presentation made by University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill business professor Nicholas Didow that outlined the “current planning model” for the project.
“The concept is that it will be a private-public partnership,” Ruffieux said. “Public meaning essentially all of our docks that are owned by all the municipalities. We are looking at a couple of different (ferry) boats and they will come to each of the five towns on a schedule yet to be determined.’’
Didow’s plan that Ruffieux showed to the TDA calls for Harbor Town to own the boats but it would “contract with private businesses and individuals to operate the boats, and for maintenance and repair services.”
“(Harbor Town) is currently looking at owning the boats and hiring professional captains to operate the boats,” Ruffieux said. “Hopefully, there will be a plan for advertising and promotion because people need to know about it.”
The plan also calls for welcome facilities, a ticket office pavilion and restrooms at each of the docks on the proposed route. Fuel storage and pump facilities may also be needed at the docks.
Edenton officials were told earlier this month that a used dinner ferry boat will cost about $500,000. Another $150,000 could be spent in upgrading and renovating the vessel.
An estimated $1.8 million will be spent on two smaller ferry boats, also known as “excursion boats.” These boats will carry roughly 30 passengers at a time and reach speeds of 30 mph (26 knots) while cruising.
The first excursion boat is expected to be purchased during fiscal year 2023 for around $1 million. The second boat is expected to be purchased during fiscal year 2024 for about $800,000. Both boats will be purchased new.
Harbor Town is going to give a briefing on the project Wednesday during a luncheon in Columbia. Ruffieux said representatives from the five towns on the route along with Goodwin and state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, are expected to attend the event.
“A few things that I have asked for and we have not seen yet is a strategic plan and/or business plan so we know how it is going to operate,” Ruffieux said. “I think it is incredible to have an investment of $5 million in northeastern North Carolina.”