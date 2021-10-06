A group focused on serving North Carolina’s Hispanic community is bringing fun through film to Greenville’s Town Common on Friday.
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is collaborating with Greenville Parks & Recreation for a “Movie at the Park” event. The event is part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
The event features a free showing of “Zootopia” in Spanish with English subtitles beginning at 7 p.m. Registration is requested for the event by calling 329-0593. Snacks and drinks will be available.
AMEXCAN also will hold a community resource festival starting at 4 p.m. at the park, 105 E. First St. The multicultural fair is part of the organization’s “Unidos por Nuestra Salud,” or “United by our Health” initiative, and will provide information and resources from community partners. Food, vendors and kids activities will also be at the festival.
The event is part of AMEXCAN’s ongoing celebration of 20 years of community service. The group is headquartered in Greenville and is hosting events across the region to mark the anniversary.
To participate in the festival or offer support, email jalvarez@amexcannc.org or call 329-0593.