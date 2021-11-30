Members of the Congregation Bayt Shalom gathered on Tuesday evening to shed a little light on a holiday tradition.
It was the third night of Hanukkah, and congregation members hosted their second annual menorah lighting to honor the occasion.
The Jewish Festival of Rededication, also called the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day celebration of the rededication of the second Jewish temple in Jerusalem, where Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt. This group of Jews is known as the Maccabees.
Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman said the Maccabees led a multi-year guerilla war against the Syrian-Greek forces who controlled the Jewish state of Judea, known as Israel today.
“This was a cultural battle as much as a military battle,” Karz-Wagman said. “What the Greeks did in this story is, they devoted themselves to serving power, wealth, status, pleasure — pretty much the same idols all people serve at all times and they’re always struggling with in life — and they chased after self-indulging material.
“For our Hanukkah, for our dedication ... we might look at the opposite values where we show caring for other people, where we share what we have, where we protect nature and create beauty, and we celebrate together with joy and love,” he said.
Karz-Wagman explained that it is important to live by God’s values and fight against idols. He also said that the temple is the central place where people can learn God’s teachings and go out and live by those teachings and values.
As is custom on the third night of Hanukkah, three candles were lit on the menorah. Jewish, civic, and other faith community leaders participated to show unity.
Among the civic leaders involved was Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly.
“I’m excited to be able to come here, to be able to support our rabbi and our Jewish community,” he said. “It’s important to be able to see a good outpouring of support from the community to celebrate Hanukkah.”
Sheriff Paula Dance also took part in the event.
“This is an incredible event to be at to show inclusiveness and tolerance,” Dance said. “I’m so happy to be here and be a part of meeting a portion of my community that may be different than I am, but at the end of the day we’re all the same.”
“We may have different ideas but that does not mean that we cannot live together in peace, harmony, openness, and tolerance,” Dance said.
The Rev. Ann Harrington also attended the ceremony.
“I’m very interested in interfaith activities, so I really am grateful that the rabbi invited so many of us here to participate in this sacred occasion,” Harrington said. “I’m a Catholic priest so I appreciate being invited to something outside of my own faith.”
She added, “Post-COVID, it’s nice to gather with community and see people. … I enjoyed it very much.”
Ana Pagani, a member of Congregation Bayt Shalom, stated “I’m so glad that I got to be here tonight, and I’m enjoying every moment.”