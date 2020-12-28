A west Fifth Street Home that once belonged to a family who helped develop much of the College View neighborhood became Greenville’s 28th Local Historic Landmark this month with a unanimous vote by the Greenville City Council.
Located at 905 E. Fifth St. across from East Carolina University’s main campus, the Walter Lancaster Harrington House was built in 1924 for Harrington, whose family owned much of the land along Fifth Street later developed into the neighborhood and sold to the state to start East Carolina Teachers Training School.
Harrington (1902-1978) was considered a leading citizen of the time who also operated the local Chevrolet dealership. The State Historic Preservation Office in materials presented to the council said his house, which sits across from ECU’s Spilman Building, “represents a nicely detailed, early 20th century Arts and Crafts Bungalow.”
The description does not begin to tell the story behind the house, according to Roger Kammerer, a local historian and member of the Greenville Historic Preservation Commission, a city board that recommended the home as a local landmark.
“When appreciated, old buildings provide connections to the aesthetic and cultural history of a city,” Kammerer said in an article submitted to The Daily Reflector last week. “Historic buildings help to define a community, create a sense of history and permanence, are joyous to the eye and contribute to community pride.”
The large one-and-one-half-story house, built with blonde bricks, is the finest example of the brick bungalow style in the College View District, Kammerer reported. It was thoroughly modern in appearance when it was built and unlike any other style of home built on Fifth Street.
The historian said that to understand the placement of the house, it is necessary to understand the development of the College View neighborhood. That began with Harrington’s father, W.H. Harrington, in 1896, when he and his wife, Mary, bought the E.C. Yellowley plantation of 137.5 acres. Following is Kammerer’s historical account:
W.H. Harrington (1846-1918) would soon after build a large house and farm on what is now Summit Street. In May 1902, he extended Fifth Street 400 yard east to connect to a road he built from Fifth Street to the County Road (about where Summit Street now sits).
By June 1902, the County Road from the east was built to meet up with Fifth Street, so now it extended Fifth Street from near Elm Street to Reade Street. In October 1902, a new wooden bridge was being put over Town Branch at Fifth and Reade Streets. In March 1903, the local newspaper said they had finished the new part of Fifth Street through the W.H. Harrington property and stated “it was a nice street.”
In June 1906, W.H. Harrington offered the City of Greenville part of his land on the hill south of Fifth Street for a hospital. The Pitt County Hospital was incorporated in August 1902, but nothing came of the hospital effort. On April 14, 1908, W.H. Harrington sold 47.45 acres on the hill south of Fifth Street for $9,490 to the N.C. Board of Education for the East Carolina Teacher’s Training School.
In May 1910, W.H. Harrington had a survey map done by Dresbach & Clark of his farm to be divided into a large neighborhood to be called “College View,” and by April 1916, he hired J.B. Harding, civil engineer, to lay off “College View” into a block grid pattern of numerous lots.
On April 1, 1913, W.H. Harrington and his sons, Jesse Moye Harrington and Walter Lancaster Harrington, gave to the City of Greenville the streets of College View from Yellowley’s Branch (Town Branch) to Student’s Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets. This included Holly Lane, Summit Avenue, Jarvis Avenue and Student’s Avenue.
Each of the avenues were 50 feet wide.
W.H. Harrington sold lots in this new neighborhood until he died on Jan. 18, 1918, and left them to his two sons. Over the years, Jesse (1892-1942) and Walter sued each other over lots and traded and sold each other lots.
In Sept. 1921, Walter sold 75 acres to the East Carolina Teachers Training School so it could expand on the eastern border of the school on Fifth Street. He spent two years at college and returned to Greenville
On Dec. 22, 1923, in Greenville, Walter married Mary Gaskill Flanagan (1905-1992), daughter of of Roy Chetwynd Flanagan and Helen Perkins.
In 1924, Walter chose to build his house on Lot 3, Block E, along Fifth Street at the intersection of Rotary Avenue; the highest point along Fifth Street. The house was built by Ballard & Ballard, a local contracting firm, and the Harringtons moved into the new house in January 1925.
Walter began his automotive career as a dealer for Star-Durant-Hupmobile in Greenville prior to becoming a Chevrolet dealer. He later worked as secretary-treasurer of White Chevrolet Company for 35 years and was president at the time the business was sold to Phelps Chevrolet in 1965.
Walter retired from the automotive business in 1965. He was past secretary-treasurer of the N.C. Automotive Dealers Association, was founder and past president of the Pitt County Automotive Dealers Association, and was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. In 1932, Walter Lancaster Harrington was head of the Greenville Lions Club.
Walter died in 1978 and his wife followed in 1992. They were both buried in old Episcopal Church Cemetery, now a part of Cherry Hill Cemetery.
As a local landmark, his home will be among 28 sites monitored by the Historic Preservation Commission, which promotes the identification, evaluation, rehabilitation, and adaptive reuse of the city’s historic resources.
In addition to the landmarks, the commission also is responsible for five Historic Districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places.