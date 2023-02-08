Cox-Ange House

The Cox-Ange House in Winterville will be the site of a Black History Month program focusing on African American authors from the town from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

A screening of the documentary “After Trayvon, A Brave Short Film” followed by a panel discussion at ECU and a celebration of African American authors from Winterville are among events celebrating Black History Month.

The screening will begin at 6 p.m. today followed by the discussion in the Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center on 10th Street. The film was produced by Crystal Chambers and directed by Ken Wyatt, both ECU faculty members.


