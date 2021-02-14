The Pitt County Board of Commissioners are set to receive a report on the county’s fiscal year 2019-20 financial audit, further discuss community issues with Suddenlink services and conduct three public hearings during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
A representative of the accounting firm Martin Starnes & Associates is scheduled to present the firm’s findings during the virtual meeting.
According to materials in the commissioners’ agenda, the accounting firm will deliver an unmodified opinion, meaning the financial statements are presented fairly in the financial reporting framework.
The audit also shows the county’s fund balance, which is like a savings account, was at 21.4 percent of the total budget when the 2019-20 fiscal year ended June 30. The previous year’s fund balance was 19.6 percent.
Suddenlink concerns
Commissioner Lauren White asked that the concerns citizens shared about Suddenlink service during a Feb. 8 webinar be brought to the Board of Commissioners for further discussion.
White had suggested holding a public hearing to put citizen complaints on the record.
White previously discussed sending a letter to the North Carolina Attorney General’s office requesting its assistance in addressing problems individuals were having with Suddenlink cable and internet service. Seven municipalities and one county have already sent letters.
Commissioners Tom Coulson and Mary Perkins-Williams also participated in the Feb. 8 meeting.
Public hearings
The three public hearings involve a road name change, a rezoning request and a conditional district rezoning request.
According to agenda materials, it has been recommended that the western segment of Cheek Farm Road be renamed Averett Farm Road to eliminate confusion created when the Southwest Bypass split the road.
Glandon Forest Equity is requesting three parcels totaling 1.55 acres be rezoned from rural residential to general commercial.
The parcels are located on the southeastern corner of the intersection of U.S. 264 East and Grimesland Bridge Road.
The change is being sought so a Dollar General can be built on the land, according to a letter submitted by the land’s owner, Marvin Ray Manning Sr.
Ochoa Properties NC is requesting that nearly 2.2 acres of property located on the southern side of Worthington Road, west of its intersection with N.C. 43 South in the Hollywood Crossroads area, be rezoned from rural residential to general commercial so an automobile repair business can be operated out of the location.
According to agenda materials, an auto repair business once operated out of the location, a use that was noncomforming and required special permitting.
That business closed and was out of operation for longer than six months, which under county rules meant it lost its noncomforming status.
For another auto repair business to operate on site a conditional rezoning has to be approved.
The planning board recommended approval at its January meeting.
Planning staff said the request is reasonable because the site previously housed an auto repair business and it’s close to a mini storage business and convenience store.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Public health director Dr. John Silvernail is requesting the commissioners approve him using money from the Baby Love Plus program to hire a psychologist or clinical social worker to provide mental or behavioral health services to people enrolled in the program.
- Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary said the price for a new compactor for the Transfer Station was higher than anticipated and he needs board approval to finalize the purchase.
The nearly $1.25 million compactor was $173,451 above the estimated cost. Demary said the increase can be covered using contingency dollars and with money in the current year’s budget to cover a loan payment on the device that won’t be needed in the current fiscal year.
- The commissioners must approve a $904,956 transfer of CARES Act funding to cover eligible salary expenses.
- The board also will recognize eight current and past African-American county commissioners as part of the community’s Black History Month observations.