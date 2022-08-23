W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations

A portion of West Fifth Street was closed while crews responded to the scene

 Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

A Thursday afternoon fire at Pitt County’s oldest Black-owned funeral home was caused by an electrical issue, a Greenville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman said.

Firefighters responded about 2:45 p.m. to reports of smoke in the area of W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations, 1026 W. Fifth Street.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.