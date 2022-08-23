Fire at historic Greenville funeral home deemed accidental By Pat Gruner Staff Writer Aug 23, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A portion of West Fifth Street was closed while crews responded to the scene Pat Gruner/the daily reflector Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Thursday afternoon fire at Pitt County’s oldest Black-owned funeral home was caused by an electrical issue, a Greenville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman said.Firefighters responded about 2:45 p.m. to reports of smoke in the area of W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations, 1026 W. Fifth Street.Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for agency, said that it took about 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control with most of the damage concentrated under the building.She called the damage to the building “substantial” but that it is not believed to be a total loss at this time. The fire was deemed accidental.Blackwell said when crews responded a patient had to be medically transported. Their condition was unrelated to the fire, Blackwell said, and a status of the victim was unknown.The business on Monday did not respond to a request for information. The funeral home has been in operation at the Fifth Street location since 1947. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews