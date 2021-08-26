After he wraps up the final months of his career with Greenville Fire-Rescue, Chief Eric Griffin does not see himself living anywhere else.
“I am not going anywhere,” Griffin said Thursday. “I plan to be right here in Greenville. I love Greenville and do not plan to go anywhere else. You will see me doing something, I am just not sure what it will be quite yet, but I am pretty sure it is not going to be fire chief.”
Griffin has been part of the department since 1993 and its chief since 2014. In that time, he has seen the changes in both Greenville and the department as both continue to grow and prosper in different ways. He plans to retire on Dec. 1.
“The city has changed a lot, but it has always been a fact that Greenville has always (been) this community where people can live, work and play,” Griffin said. “That has been exciting — to be a part of that — a city government that really wants to be there and improve for the community.”
“I am probably most proud of the fact that I had very good relationships throughout city government and that we were able to get a lot of things done,” he said. “Not just for the fire-rescue department, but for Greenville.”
Along with the successes, there have been learning experiences. Griffin recalled the city’s lack of weather preparedness for Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and how that helped the department raise its standards.
“I was not the chief when Floyd came through but I was part of the response,” Griffin said. “It did really change our mindset on how we respond to these other events. As Matthew and Irene and others have come through, I feel like we have been much better prepared to go out and provide services.”
“I hate to say that I am proud of going through all of those, but I am glad we had the experience to be prepared and be able to respond.”
Griffin is proud of his career, and understandably so. In his tenure the department has received high marks from state boards. As a department that operates both fire services and emergency medical transport services, that is not common.
“Greenville Fire-Rescue is different,” Griffin said. “We have fire and we have EMS. So whenever someone calls either one of those services, at a moment’s notice our staff is going to be responding. We know they will be doing that quickly and that they are very well trained.”
Under his leadership, the department received the highest protection class rating in its history in 2020 from the state Department of Insurance. The department was rated a high Class 2. Griffin said that he knows where his department falls, however.
“We were a Class 3 for a long time and now we are a Class 2,” Griffin said. “We know for a fact that we are a Class 1 and I will say that publicly. We have a Class 1 department. When they re-rate in the next year or so, you will see that.”
“For the layperson, there is not a lot of difference between Class 3, 2 or 1 but for insurance purposes it can mean something.”
Griffin’s aim now is to make sure the transition is a smooth one. No successor has been named just yet, but Griffin said that decision could be made in November.
“The biggest goal that I have right now is to try to ensure that the staff that is here are prepared to take over some of the duties I have and they will be able to transition well working with the city manager and whoever will be the new fire chief,” Griffin said. “It is way too early (to know who the new chief will be.) I am sure the city manager is going through the process to identify who will be the new fire chief.”
Griffin is grateful to Greenville, his home.
“Thank you,” Griffin said. “It really has been a pleasure for me to come into this department as a trainee and move all the way up as a chief. It goes to show anyone that they can do it. If they want to be a firefighter, paramedic or EMT, they can come in at the bottom and go all the way to the top.”