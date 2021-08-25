After almost 30 years with Greenville Fire-Rescue, Chief Eric Griffin has announced plans to retire.
The chief's final day will be Dec. 1, according to a Wednesday news release form the City of Greenville.
Griffin began his career with the department in 1993. He has been chief since December 2014, with a stint as deputy chief beginning in 2011 and interim chief in 2013.
"I have been blessed working with some of the finest professionals in both fire-rescue and city government," Griffin said. "This department is well-positioned to continue to provide high-quality services and display of professionalism that our citizens value."
The release credits Griffin’s leadership with helping the department expand its Life Safety Education programs and modernizing its fleet. Griffin has been at the department’s helm for disasters like Hurricane Florence and Matthew, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Griffin also provided oversight for the expansion of Fire-Rescue Stations 1 and 2 in Greenville and the design and $5.59 million contract award for the construction of Station 7 in southeast Greenville, near Fire Tower Road, earlier this month. The building’s total cost is $7.4 million including planning and design.
Griffin led the department through getting international accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.
Under his leadership, in 2020 the department received its highest protection class rating in its history from the state Department of Insurance. The department was rated a high Class 2. Most Class 1 departments do not offer fire, emergency medical service and transportation, Griffin said in February of 2020.
City Manager Ann Wall said in the release that Griffin played a vital role in helping others.
“I am grateful for his dedicated service to our community for nearly three decades, and I wish him the best in his retirement,” Wall said.
Griffin is a graduate of the Department of Homeland Security National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program as well as Grand Canyon University, where he obtained a master's degree in leadership with an emphasis on executive fire service management.
He earned an associate of applied science in emergency medical service from Wilson Technical College, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Shaw University.