A Wednesday morning fire damaged a home near East Carolina University’s campus, but its residents managed to escape and no injuries were reported.
Greenville Fire-Rescue received a call at 9:22 a.m. from residents of a home at 951 Shady Lane near Dixon Drive. Two residents said they awoke to discover smoke in the home but were able to get out safely. One said he believes the fire originated on the front porch.
Fire officials put up caution tape shortly after 9:30 a.m. Firefighters were seen inside the home and spraying water on its exterior. Visable smoke rose off of the roof and could be seen from several blocks away.
Jessica Blackwell, fire-rescue public information officer, said at the scene that the 911 callers reported seeing visible smoke and flames. Firefighters remained on the scene until at least 10 a.m.
Burn damage was visible inside and outside of the home. At least three students from ECU and Pitt Community College lived at the residence, but no injuries were reported on Wednesday.
A neighbor provided sweatshirts to the two residents outside of the home as firefighters tended to the flames.