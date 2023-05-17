Smoke rises from a building in the 500 block of Treybrooke Circle on Monday. A fire just before 9 a.m. affected all 24 units in the building, killing pets and causing severe damage. Below, firefighters and staff huddle up to discuss operations after the blaze was under control.
A fire fighter moves a motorized scooter from the building which caught fire after the blaze was under control. A spokeswoman for Greenville Fire-Rescue said that personnel were able to reunite some residents with pets following the fire. Two people, a fire fighter and a civilian, were transported to ECU Health for evaluation.
Smoke rises from a building in the 500 block of Treybrooke Circle on Monday. A fire just before 9 a.m. affected all 24 units in the building, killing pets and causing severe damage. Below, firefighters and staff huddle up to discuss operations after the blaze was under control.
Photos by Pat Gruner /The Daily Reflector
A fire fighter moves a motorized scooter from the building which caught fire after the blaze was under control. A spokeswoman for Greenville Fire-Rescue said that personnel were able to reunite some residents with pets following the fire. Two people, a fire fighter and a civilian, were transported to ECU Health for evaluation.
Pat Gruner // The Daily Reflector
Fire fighters and staff huddle up to discuss operations after the fire was under control.
East Carolina University and the Red Cross are working to help residents displaced by a Monday morning fire that killed pets and saw a fire fighter and civilian transported to ECU Health Medical Center for evaluation.
A 911 call about a fire in the Treybrooke Apartments was received at 8:53 a.m., according to Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue. About 40 firefighters from the Greenville and Red Oak fire departments were on scene to fight the blaze, she said.
The fire appeared to have started on the third floor. Crews stayed on the scene for much of the day to douse and secure the building.
Twenty-four units in all were damaged by fire, water or smoke, Blackwell said. The reason the firefighter and civilian were transported was not available.
By 11:52 a.m. personnel had the fire under control and were in the “overhaul” process to check for hot spots prior to an investigation taking place. Part of the building’s roof was burned through.
Firefighters managed to save numerous pets in the building and reunite them with their owners, Blackwell said. Pets of other residents died in the fire and several more were unaccounted for; Animal Protective Services was on the scene casing the area for any sign of the lost animals.
Megan Andrews, a graduate student at East Carolina University, said she was in class at the university’s Health Sciences Campus across the road from the complex’s main entrance when an announcement was made that “Treybrooke was on fire,” she said.
She biked home, having heard that the fire was in the 500 block. She was relieved to find her residence was unaffected.
Andrews said the roof at the building that caught fire had been under construction for the past three weeks or so. Blackwell said that would be part of the department’s investigation.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to provide aid to residents and had assisted nearly two dozen displaced persons as of 3 p.m., said Tai Wong, regional communications manager.
“That number could increase as we are still processing residents who have been impacted,” Wong said.
“Currently we are providing emergency financial assistance for the individuals so they can get shelter, food, relief items like toiletries and things like that,” Wong said. “We are also providing health and mental health services to residents who were impacted in case they need emotional support. Because this is a traumatic situation for some of the residents here.”
The amount of assistance varies based on the number of people in a household.
The Red Cross also is providing health services such as helping individuals replace their prescription glasses, medications and other medical-related items that may need replacing.
Wong said on Monday the Red Cross didn’t have an exact number of displaced by the fire.
“A lot of individuals may not have been home when the fire happened, they may have been at work or they may have been in school,” he said. “If individuals do need assistance we are encouraging them to call 1-800-Red-Cross.”
ECU’s Dean of Students Office has reached out to 12 students impacted by the fire, according to Jamie Smith, deputy director of ECU News Services. The office is partnering with the Red Cross to support those students including by offering food and hygiene items at its Purple Pantry.
Academic units for each student impacted have been notified and also are offering support to students, Smith said. The dean’s office is maintaining contact with the apartment complex, Red Cross and others in the days ahead.
The Red Cross will assist any individuals who have been affected by the fire.
“We are not turning them away,” Wong said.
Attempts to reach the manager of the apartment complex were not successful.