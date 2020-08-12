A new purple and gold fire truck will help Greenville Fire-Rescue show its true colors for years to come now that the department replaced a 2006 model that was the first to celebrate ties with East Carolina University.
The truck was delivered to the Greene Street headquarters on Monday and will be placed into service in about a month, said Lt. Jeremy Cleaton, the department's logistics officer. Purple lettering spells out "Proudly Serving the Pirate Community" down each side of the of the engine, the Jolly Roger logo decorates the front, back and sides and side windows display "Arrrgh!"
The truck replaces the department's first purple and gold truck, which went into service in 2006. Trucks are replaced every 10-15 years, Cleaton said.
The 2006 truck will be placed into reserve. Cleaton said firefighters liked continuing the purple and gold tradition.
"We've had once since 2006, a purple and gold front line engine, and it seemed to have a lot of positive feedback when we purchased that apparatus, so we wanted to keep the tradition going just showing our support for not only the city but also for the Pirate community," Cleaton said.
The truck cost $800,000, which is the average price of a firetruck, Cleaton said. The vehicle will go into service in September. "We don't have any equipment mounted yet; the whole process takes a while," he said.
The department showed off the truck during a press briefing Tuesday at Station 6 on 10th Street. It will be housed at Station 1 at 500 S. Greene St. Its primary coverage will be the downtown district, west Greenville and ECU, Cleaton said.