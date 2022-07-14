A fire at a Dollar General on Statonsburg Road is expected to burn into the early morning hours of Friday, Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said Thursday.

Aerial apparatus trucks were pouring water on the building at 3100 Stantonsburg Road, located west of the Medical District. Crews were concerned that the building’s roof or an exterior wall might collapse.

No injuries were reported, Sanders said. 

Twenty-four firefighters from four Greenville fire stations and 11 from the Red Oak fire department were at the scene.

The store is in a busy intersection near I-587 where a Walmart Neighborhood Market, a Speedway and other commercial and residential developments are located. None of those structures were in danger from the fire as of 8 p.m., but the smoke blanketed the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Greenville Fire-Rescue received a call about a structure fire at 6:05 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene flames were visible from the outside. Three employees were working and had evacuated the building, Sanders said. It was reported no customers were in the store when the fire happened, he said.


A representative of Dollar General said he could not comment on the fire.

Removing full propane tanks kept at the store’s entrance was the first thing firefighters did. They entered the store to try to extinguish the fire. Given that the store sells a number of products that are either explosive or flammable such as aerosol products and cleaning supplies, the firefighters were pulled from the building and two trucks with aerial apparatus were deployed to extinguish the fire from the roof.

The fire’s origins were unknown Thursday night, Sanders said. Greenville’s fire marshal will examine the scene.

Siding near the roofline of the store began falling off the building sometime after 7 p.m. The aerial equipment was lowered to direct water on both the side of the building and material that fell from the side. One of the trucks appeared to direct a stream of water through the front door.

The fire was actively burning in the center of the building at that time, said fire department spokeswoman Jessica Blackwell.

Sanders said there was concern that the roof or an exterior fall could collapse.

