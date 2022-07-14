The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has extended
the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 100 AM EDT.
* At 1033 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported significant flash
flooding in Greenville. Between 3 and 5.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Please
avoid travel, several roads in and around Greenville are
impassable due to high flood waters, and multiple water rescues
are ongoing. Turn around don't drown!
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Law enforcement and other sources.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Greenville, Winterville, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, East Carolina
University and Pitt Greenville Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
More than 30 firefighters from Greenville and Red Oak fire department battled a fire at the Dollar General store on Stantonsburg Road beginning after 6 p.m. Thursday.
By Ginger Livingston
Staff Writer
Heavy smoke billowed Thursday west of the Medical District as fire crews responded to a blaze at a Doller General.
Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector
A fire at a Dollar General on Statonsburg Road is expected to burn into the early morning hours of Friday, Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said Thursday.
Aerial apparatus trucks were pouring water on the building at 3100 Stantonsburg Road, located west of the Medical District. Crews were concerned that the building’s roof or an exterior wall might collapse.
No injuries were reported, Sanders said.
Twenty-four firefighters from four Greenville fire stations and 11 from the Red Oak fire department were at the scene.
The store is in a busy intersection near I-587 where a Walmart Neighborhood Market, a Speedway and other commercial and residential developments are located. None of those structures were in danger from the fire as of 8 p.m., but the smoke blanketed the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Greenville Fire-Rescue received a call about a structure fire at 6:05 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene flames were visible from the outside. Three employees were working and had evacuated the building, Sanders said. It was reported no customers were in the store when the fire happened, he said.
A representative of Dollar General said he could not comment on the fire.
Removing full propane tanks kept at the store’s entrance was the first thing firefighters did. They entered the store to try to extinguish the fire. Given that the store sells a number of products that are either explosive or flammable such as aerosol products and cleaning supplies, the firefighters were pulled from the building and two trucks with aerial apparatus were deployed to extinguish the fire from the roof.
The fire’s origins were unknown Thursday night, Sanders said. Greenville’s fire marshal will examine the scene.
Siding near the roofline of the store began falling off the building sometime after 7 p.m. The aerial equipment was lowered to direct water on both the side of the building and material that fell from the side. One of the trucks appeared to direct a stream of water through the front door.
The fire was actively burning in the center of the building at that time, said fire department spokeswoman Jessica Blackwell.
Sanders said there was concern that the roof or an exterior fall could collapse.