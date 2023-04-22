Seniors are making the most of the 40-plus events during the 40th annual Pitt County Senior Games.

For the past eight years Savannah Barrett, a 36-year U.S. Army veteran, has routinely competed in about 18 of events on the docket, making her perhaps one of the most prolific of the 314 participants registered at this year’s games. Horseshoes, badminton, race walking and shooting basketballs are just some of the ways Barrett and other seniors stay fit, have fun and compete together.


