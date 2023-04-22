Seniors are making the most of the 40-plus events during the 40th annual Pitt County Senior Games.
For the past eight years Savannah Barrett, a 36-year U.S. Army veteran, has routinely competed in about 18 of events on the docket, making her perhaps one of the most prolific of the 314 participants registered at this year’s games. Horseshoes, badminton, race walking and shooting basketballs are just some of the ways Barrett and other seniors stay fit, have fun and compete together.
Barrett, who ran high school track in Bertie County and grew up playing basketball with her brothers, said keeping a connection to sports makes the games memorable.
“One thing with a lot of (these sports) where I don’t get to do a lot of them throughout the year, it reminds me of things I did when I was younger. Childhood things. That’s what keeps me motivated,” Barrett said. “Just the fact that there are still sports that senior citizens can participate in.”
The games are coordinated by Pitt Community Schools and Recreation with support from Greenville Recreation and Parks, East Carolina University’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Department and the College of Health and Human Performance. Athletes age 50 and up from Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Martin and Pitt counties compete.
On Wednesday some of those athletes shot pool at Buck Wild Tavern in Winterville, where a match came down nearly to the 8-ball between Will Daniels Jr. and William Dancy. Dancy made a soft touch into the left corner pocket after a dizzying run by Daniels left only the 6 and 8 balls on the table.
Daniels said that for the past three years the games have helped him stay fit and even feel better following operations on his knee and ankles. Dancy said that shooting pool with his fellow seniors takes him back to when he was a younger man and reignites his love for the game.
It is the first year for some seniors, like Jan Grabowski, who recently moved to Pitt County from New Jersey. An avid bowler, she said that after noticing a fellow player’s Senior Games shirt they invited her to check out the competition.
Rhonda Mills, 80, said she has been competing in the games for 20 years. She was part of the first pickleball game ever played in North Carolina, she said, and is glad to have it in the list of events. She said she is very grateful for the camaraderie provided by her fellow seniors as well as an opportunity to keep moving.
That was seconded by retiree Ken Harrell during a shuffleboard match with Vanish Green at Elm Street Park on Thursday. Harrell is grateful for “something to do” while Green applauded the fun and fellowship the Games provide.
Monday marked the games’ opening ceremony at Alice F. Keene District Park, where the torch symbolizing their commencement was carried by Arlene and Smitty Smith. Bobby Thompson, who serves as a liaison for the senior games and has represented Pitt County many times at the national level, said that new recreation facilities planned for the park would help draw more participants.
“Greenville, the county, is growing,” Thompson said. “We need that new gym, badly, and we’re going to get it.”
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners in June expects to review final recommendations and cost estimates for new community center/gymnasiums at Alice Keene Park and the Pitt County Office Park north of Greenville, where walking trails, an athletic field and other amenities also are planned.
Alice Keene, as a member of the games’ steering committee, said the goal now is to have 400 participating seniors across the five counties. After that, she said the goal will be 450 and so on. She said this year’s count of 314 is a shade lower than last year, when the games made their return following a two year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mills said she’d like to see more seniors involved so that Pitt County could field a softball team.
Barrett on Monday was honored as a participant with a Pioneer Spirit Award at the opening ceremony. Lola Thompson was honored as a volunteer, and the departmental award went to Pitt County Emergency Management, accepted by James McArthur, deputy director.
Barrett said the award was a surprise and an honor. Win or lose, she said she’s still going to make jokes and have fun.
“Last year I was bowling and it wasn’t my best year,” Barrett said. “It was probably my worst one, but I still had fun. You know, I told them, the gutters has to be clean too.”
Getting fellow veterans involved with the games also is important to Barrett, she said. Having deployed in Operation Desert Storm as well as to Kuwait in 2005, she said she knows the tight-knit community that veterans’ shared experience can build. That translates well to the games, she said.
The games also celebrate SilverArts where seniors show their talents in activities of performance, written and visual mediums. Jack Fisher and Elaine Yontz played the clarinet and alto recorder, respectively, at Monday’s ceremony where Fisher was named the SilverArts best in show.
On Monday Spring Arbor Assisted Living presented Keene with a check for $1,380 to help this year’s participants go to the national competition. Keene said that so far about $2,000 have been raised toward that goal.