As Pitt County residents prepare to celebrate the nation’s independence, local health care experts are urging close supervision and safety when handling fireworks.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s annual fireworks-related injuries report, at least 18 people died from fireworks-related incidents in 2020. That number was up from 12 in 2019.
Fireworks also led to about 15,600 people being treated in hospital emergency rooms for injuries.
The report said that 44 percent of those who died were found to have used drugs or alcohol prior to the incident. Firecrackers accounted for 1,600 injuries. Sparklers accounted for 900.
Ellen Walston, coordinator of the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at Vidant Medical Center, said that sparklers are a danger to children who use them without proper supervision. A report from the state fire marshal said that a third of fireworks injuries to children come from sparklers.
“People think sparklers are innocent to some extent,” Walston said. “They do not leave the ground and they are given to kids. The tip of that sparkler is 1,200 degrees. That is enough to cause third-degree burns. When you give it to kids they can poke each other unintentionally and that is 1,200 degrees going into someone’s skin.”
Walston said that glow sticks are a safe alternative to sparklers for children.
A report from Safe Kids N.C. said that the 5-19 year old age range is at highest risk of injury, with adults aged 25-44 being the second most prone to fireworks-related mishaps.
“Kids can pick up leftover fireworks thinking they are helping to clean up,” Walston said. “Those fireworks can still be active or very hot. Those cores hold heat longer than a piece or paper and can get up to 1,000 degrees or more.”
Walston also said that teens are likely to be the ones shooting fireworks or helping light them, meaning that they should be supervised as well. According to research from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 90 percent of injuries are caused by what are classified as consumer fireworks.
“There is a (mistaken belief) that people are going down to South Carolina and getting fireworks, then coming back here and getting injured,” Walston said. “Really, you are looking at people getting hurt using fireworks you can go buy at a tent.”
Walston said the best bet for families and others who want to see fireworks is to leave them to the professionals.
“We are not saying don’t have fun,” Walston said. “We want people to enjoy themselves and have a good time celebrating a very important time of year. We just urge that you keep a close eye on your children and teenagers if you decide to have fireworks at home.”