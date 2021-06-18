State leaders have expanded eligibility for drawings of $1 million in hopes of encouraging more people to get a COVID-19 shot in the face of a rapidly spreading new variant.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing concern among state health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified it as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than other variants.
Early studies from the United Kingdom have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.
About 51 percent of people 18 and older in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. In Pitt County, that figure falls to 31 percent.
North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize, with the first drawing on Wednesday.
Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education. The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account.
The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run through Aug. 4. Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays starting June 23. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be verified and then announced and notified by email and phone.
People vaccinated after June 10 are entered twice for the drawings.
The state on Friday announced that North Carolinians vaccinated by the Veterans Administration (VA) and through the Tribal Health Program also will be eligible for the drawings.
“Thanks to our partners across the state, we are now able to include veterans vaccinated through the VA and American Indians vaccinated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen said. “Everyone can protect themselves and their community while also getting a chance to win a million dollars. It’s a win-win.”
Gov. Roy Cooper said the drawings are meant to motivate people to get vaccinated as soon as they can — and thank those who already have.