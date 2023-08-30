Foggy this morning with showers likely during the afternoon and possibly a thunderstorm. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 68F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain to Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 8 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 10 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
East Carolina University students, including members of the women’s basketball team and the Student Government Association, greeted students outside Wellcome Middle School on Monday for the first day of class.
Kids carried bags of new school supplies and paused to have their pictures taken on Monday as thousands of Pitt County Schools’ students returned to start a new year.
“It’s fun to be out here watching,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said as he stood outside W.H. Robinson Elementary School in Winterville. “You look around here and parents are bringing their kids in. It is special.”