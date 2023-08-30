Wellcome welcome

East Carolina University students, including members of the women’s basketball team and the Student Government Association, greeted students outside Wellcome Middle School on Monday for the first day of class.

 Contributed photo

Kids carried bags of new school supplies and paused to have their pictures taken on Monday as thousands of Pitt County Schools’ students returned to start a new year.

“It’s fun to be out here watching,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said as he stood outside W.H. Robinson Elementary School in Winterville. “You look around here and parents are bringing their kids in. It is special.”


  