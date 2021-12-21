The first day of winter was expected to be a bit warmer than the last day of spring, but wet.
Tuesday, Dec. 21, is the first day of the winter season and the shortest day of the year. But take heart, spring is March 20 and the days will begin to grow gradually longer starting Wednesday.
Rain is likely throughout the day today with skies clearing on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
After a rainy low of 33 on Monday, the temperature is not expected below 40 tonight, will hit mid 50 Wednesday and nearly 60 on Friday, Christmas Eve, the weather service predicted.
The longest day of the year is expected to be June 21, the first day of summer.