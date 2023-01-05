The first section of repairs to Dickinson Avenue is on schedule and should be completed by early spring, according to the NCDOT engineer overseeing the project.
Completion can’t come soon enough for the multiple businesses located along the five-block stretch of roadway between 14th and Skinner streets.
“When you stop a business from getting business, I don’t know what’s positive about it,” said Chris Edwards, co-manager of N-Ovative Cutz and Curlz. “I hope the street looks better.”
Not only will the street look better, it will function better, promised Sarah Lentine, North Carolina Department of Transportation resident engineer for Beaufort and Pitt counties and project manager for the Dickinson Avenue improvements.
The installation of new drainage pipes and relocation of municipal utilities will improve drainage along the 1.3-mile project, which extends from South Memorial Drive to Reade Circle. The improved drainage will reduce the erosion of the road bed, which should reduce potholes.
‘It will be a very solid structure for years to come,” Lentine said.
The section of road currently under repair also will have sidewalks that meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance requirements, Lentine said.
The construction work on Dickinson Avenue is being broken down into eight segments that will be closed at different times through the summer of 2025, Lentine said. That decision was made so that the public can continue accessing various sections of the road.
Work on the Skinner to 14th section began in September and should be completed in March.
“The timeline works out ... because we’ll be back into warmer weather and paving season when it’s time to pave,” Lentine said.
So far NCDOT’s contractor, JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro, has replaced 2,000 feet of new water line and 5,000 feet of gravity sewer line and has tied it into all businesses, Lentine said. Six hundred feet of drainage line has been installed with another 2,400 feet planned in the coming weeks, she said.
Once the drainage work is completed, NCDOT will repair and pave the roadway and install the sidewalks.
After that work is completed and the road is open, work on the roadway between South Pitt Street and Reade Circle and the section between Wilson and South Skinner streets, known as sections 7 and 3, will begin.
The past three months have been difficult for many businesses located between 14th and Skinner streets.
Andres Castillo, owner of Superior Tires Shop, 1508 Dickinson Ave., estimates he’s seen a 30 percent drop in business since the road was closed.
“Customers who know me, they can get here,” Castillo said. However, people who aren’t familiar with west Greenville and rely on Google Maps won’t find the detour highlighted in the directions.
When people can’t reach his location, they will go to the first tire service center they see, he said.
With the road closure, Castillo opened a new location, Garcia’s Tire Shop, on Greene Street in October in hopes of capturing some of his lost business.
“If they don’t want to come to this place they can go to the other place,” he said. However, there is a lot of competition on Greene Street with multiple tire shops located along the stretch of roadway.
Edwards said regular customers of N-Ovative Cutz and Curlz, 1605 Dickinson Ave., have remained faithful but walk-in traffic had dropped between 30 percent and 40 percent because people don’t see the shop, which has been at its current location for 18 years.
“We have some faithful customers; not too many missed appointments,” Edwards said. Since the business uses an app for booking appointments, Edwards, his wife and the business’ owner, Kiona-Andrews Edwards, and two other employees can either call or send messages giving detour directions to new customers.
The official detour takes drivers coming in from South Memorial Drive to 10th Street, to Evans Street to Reade Circle then to Dickinson Avenue.
Local drivers are using Chestnut and Broad streets to access businesses from the rear.
“The reason we have to use that is it has to be the official detour. Any trucks, any large vehicles, we cannot detour those vehicles to city streets,” Lentine said. “Local traffic, they have found their way using the city streets around the small section we are working on.”
Also multiple detours cannot be added to mapping systems, which requires the state to rely on the 10th Street detour, she said.
Edwards said the other difficulty has been the loss of water during construction. He said construction crews were good about notifying the salon about the loss, usually giving a day or two of notice, but that required the salon to postpone or cancel appointments.
Lentine said with the water and sewer line work complete, no other shutoffs are expected on this project.
“Working on these smaller sections, yes, we’re inconveniencing the businesses, but it’s a much shorter duration and hopefully it doesn’t hinder them too much,” she said.