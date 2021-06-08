Greenville will begin resurfacing portions of First and Cotanche streets beginning on June 21, including a section of roadway with an anti-racism mural, according to a news release.
The work is part of Greenville's $1.2 million 2021 street resurfacing project, which will make improvements to 10.6 miles on 18 streets scattered across the city.
The work on First Street is between South Washington and Cotanche streets. This section includes the "Unite Against Racism" street mural, which was painted by local artists in December with the understanding that it would be temporary due to the resurfacing plans for the area.
The First Street work will consist of milling, deep patch repairs, resurfacing, and striping. It is expected to be completed by July 3. Work on Cotanche, which will be resurfaced between First and Fifth streets, will consist of the same.
Contractors are aiming to start on it during the same timeframe as the work on First Street, the news release said. If contractors are unable to complete work on Cotanche prior to July 3, work will resume on July 12.
No detours are expected, but some lane closures will be necessary.
The street resurfacing project began in April and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.