The state of North Carolina has seen a downward trend in suicides since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health officials report, but recent deaths locally show the need for awareness is constant.
Between January and March, vital records show that five Pitt County residents took their own lives. Two were under the age of 18 — a 17-year-old South Central student from Winterville on Jan. 12 and a 14-year-old boy in late February.
A 21-year-old Winterville man who was a student at Pitt County’s alternative school also died Jan. 12, and 21-year-old ECU student from Wake county was found in his dorm room in early February.
On Feb. 26, Ray “Scott” Phillips, 54, of Greenville, was found in his vehicle on N.C. 33 East near the Beaufort County line after a search sparked public interest for days. Vital records said the cause of death was self-inflicted.
A sixth death in early April is believed to be a suicide but the man’s vital records had not been filed as of last week.
While numbers for suicide cases across the state are readily available, local prevention advocates say it’s hard to regionalize statistics.
“It’s difficult to chart an uptick in Pitt County,” said Tracy Kennedy, director of the REAL Crisis Center in Greenville. “We receive calls (from) across the state so the numbers we get in our area are not indicative to this specific region.”
Since last year, numbers are down across the state. Kennedy said about 987 cases were recorded statewide between Jan. 1 to March 13.
In that same time period in 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers were closer to 2,000.
“The numbers are down, depression and anxiety are up,” Kennedy said. “In disasters, people tend to focus on external factors more than their internal crises. As this cloud passes, we’ll begin to see an uptick once more.
“It’s only going to continue to rise,” she said. “This isolation has meant there’s not as much chance for observation. Kids are lacking their traditional social intervention methods. They’ve been without access to SRO’s (School Resource Officers) or guidance counselors.”
Kennedy said that it is important for people to remember that support and resources are available to anyone who needs help.
“The mental health assistance and resources are still here and available,” she said.
Trillium Health Communication Director Jennifer Mackethan said that Integrated Family Services is a partner of Trillium. IFS provides training, crisis intervention and prevention services. The group also advocates to stop bullying in schools and mitigate other factors that can lead to self-harm.
Efforts to obtain further information about the recent deaths were unsuccessful. It’s unclear where the 14-year-old attended school and what factors may have been involved in any of the cases.
Pitt County Schools alerted families to the two Jan. 12 deaths through automated phone call. The school system partners with REAL Crisis to prevent suicides, Director of Student Services Karen Harrington said.
“Our work with REAL Crisis is part of a long-standing community partnership,” Harrington said. “We had surveyed student services staff last year and determined a need for additional staff to participate in ASIST training. That was put on hold due to the pandemic and currently they approached us with an opportunity due to funding they had received. We hope to offer this to more staff next year. Staff have expressed a need to have additional training in this area due to the complexity of the issue and certainly due to elevated concern about mental health in general following this pandemic.”
At a May 3 meeting of Pitt County Board of Education, board member Caroline Doherty voiced her concern about national numbers as they relate to children taking their own lives during the pandemic.
“Child suicide has overtaken all other traumatic causes of child death in the United States recently. It’s got to be related to the pandemic. I’m mean, it’s got to be. Is going to be a long hill climbing out.”
Doherty also said she spoke to fellow representative Tracy Everette-Lenz about the issue prior to the meeting. Everette-Lenz has been a school psychologist in a neighboring district for more than 20 years.
IFS is also behind a group that has partnered with the Greenville Police Department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to provide officers with access to mental health experts in a time of crisis.
“If someone calls at imminent risk, beyond considering and could take action against themselves, we try to dispatch the Mobile Crisis Unit (MCU).”
The Greenville Police Department partnered with the MCU in August of last year. GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said that since then the department has called the unit in 103 times and it has provided services to 99 people.
“During that same period of time, we had 167 calls for service for attempted suicides/suicidal subjects,” Hunter said. “There is a discrepancy in that number and the number of times MCU was called for several reasons, including the individuals were transported prior to law enforcement arrival, the individual declined services, the reports were unfounded and/or we were unable to locate the individuals at the time.”
Officers have also received training to aid at-risk individuals. In April, officer Ayyat Zeidan was recognized for an April 7 incident where she literally talked an individual off a ledge at 33 East apartments.
“Officer Zeidan arrived and quickly built a rapport with the individual,” a report said. “The individual agreed to speak with an on-call mental health expert from Mobile Crisis and officers were cleared. A short time later, officers were flagged down by Mobile Crisis workers after the situation took a dramatic turn. The individual had stepped over a railing of the apartment building and threatened to end their life.”
The report said that Zeidan returned and spent half an hour talking with the individual to deescalate the situation.
“She showed compassion toward this person in a time of crisis,” the report said. “She displayed bravery in her willingness to consistently reassure the person they were not in trouble and that we were only there to help. The person was finally brought back over the other side and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officer Zeidan’s interaction with this individual will leave a lasting impact on this person and all the bystanders witnessing her heroic actions that day.“