A Greenville store for walkers, runners and now cyclists celebrated its new location’s successful opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Fleet Feet, a store carrying shoes and apparel for people who are into fitness, welcomed the public to check out its new digs at 207 E. Arlington Blvd., the former site of Gordon’s Golf Ski and Snowboards. The apparel business previously was located at Greenville Square before a need for more space and new ideas led to the owners’ search for a bigger store.
The Fleet Feet side of the store reopened on May 31 and two new aspects, the BrewCycle coffee shop and Cycleology cycling studio, have been in a soft launch for about two weeks according to Hunter Pardue, Fleet Feet Greenville’s marketing manager and training program coach.
“We’ve had a lot of foot traffic and everyone’s loving the new location,” Pardue said. “(The BrewCycle) is a perfect concept that is able to bring runners and everyone together into the community and help continue our outreach.
“It’s a hub for all of the community whether they are coming in for a spin class or want to start their run, because we are perfectly located by the greenway as well.”
The goal is for the BrewCycle’s sales to go toward a different nonprofit each month, according to owner Chris Loignon, who also wants to hold monthly rides in the cycle studio with profits going toward partners. For July, that’s Ainsley’s Angels, a group that advocates for people of all abilities to be included in endurance and other events.
“I’m not looking to make any money on that,” Loignon said. “I just want to use that for good and to impact our community even (more) than we have so far.”
The BrewCycle also allows the group to hold 7:30 a.m. “coffee runs” every Saturday, which are similar to its regular pub runs. The business is working on getting an ABC permit to sell local and domestic beer as well as coffee. A recently completed outdoor patio space will give people a place to relax with their java after a walk, run or ride.
The cycle studio is the first of its kind in Greenville according to Pardue, who said that multiple packages are offered to include one-time classes all the way up to unlimited monthly rides.
“We believe that by keeping the community as our focus and at the center, we’ll be able to reach more people in the community and bring them into this hub,” Pardue said. “We’re going to keep partnering with local organizations.
“We’re hoping to give back and give people a place to start and finish their run.”
A placard featuring the Gordon’s logo is featured in the store. Pardue said it’s an honor to set up shop in the space formerly inhabited by a 40-plus years sporting goods business and that it is special to be in a “staple building” of Greenville’s business scene.