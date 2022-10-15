A candidate for North Carolina’s House of Representatives said he cannot take responsibility for altered photos on mailers showing his opponent supporting defunding law enforcement.
Tim Reeder, the Republican nominee for the N.C. House District 9 seat, referred to flyers mailed to homes across the district which depict incumbent Democrat Brian Farkas alongside anti-police rhetoric.
One of the two mailers, distributed by the conservative nonprofit Carolina Leadership Coalition, depicts Farkas holding a sign which says “Defund the Police.” The other shows him waving in front of protesters with the message “State Representative Brian Farkas stood with protesters, not us.”
Both mailers apparently have been altered using image-editing software. In an original image used for the first, Farkas was holding a campaign sign outside of Grimesland’s Town Hall. Another was taken from an image of him waving during a Christmas parade in 2021.
Farkas said there is no truth to the two mailers and called them “defamation” and “the worst” of the political system. He said the ads do not represent Pitt County.
“Pitt County, I think, is a lot smarter than these political operatives and my opponent think they are,” he said. “I think they can see through it quite clearly. I have had Democrats and many Republicans come to me and say they know what this is, they know my record and they are throwing most of this stuff in the trash can.”
Farkas said proof of that is the endorsement he received Thursday from the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association. The state’s largest law enforcement association, it is reported to have more than 15,000 members.
“That’s a direct repudiation (which) to me completely takes away all of this stuff and calls it for what it is,” Farkas said, “trash.”
Farkas added that he filed legislation in June 2021 which was passed and provided $330,000 in funding for the Greenville Police Department. The money goes toward the department’s Support Team Assisted Response program. The program provides grants for mobile mental health teams to work with police.
Farkas on Thursday said one of his biggest concerns is Reeder’s silence on the mailers. He said that even if Reeder cannot coordinate with third-party groups, that should not have stopped him from issuing some statement calling out misinformation.
Reeder said the mailers are not his and, therefore, something he cannot control.
“I cannot take responsibility for something that someone else sent out,” Reeder said. “We cannot coordinate from those independent expenditure groups.
“They’re not my ads. They are put out by an independent group.”
Reeder compared the mailers to a political television ad funded by Farkas’ campaign. The ad features three women expressing concern over how Reeder could be a deciding vote in passing legislation which would limit access to abortion.
In the ad, a woman states that Reeder believes physicians should be able to refuse care even when a woman’s life is at risk, citing a July 26, 2019, report from the North Carolina Medical Society. At that time, Reeder was president of the organization.
The report contains six other statements on the association’s views on abortion. Reeder said the policy was first adopted in 1972 and again over the years, including in 2019. Reeder is not mentioned by name in the report.
“I was the president of that society when that came out, but I don’t set policy for the organization,” Reeder said. “In the phrase that is in the actual policy that he has, it says that physicians should not be required to perform abortions if it conflicts with their beliefs. There is nothing about the woman’s life being at risk.”
Reeder, in response to a questionnaire from The Daily Reflector, said that he believes abortion should be reserved for “the rare cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.” He said Friday that he does not consider the risk of death the line at which protection should be drawn, but that other serious complications “would count.”
“This is the area that I would say is clearly between the physicians and the patients,” he said.
Reeder called a physician’s decision in that matter a “complex medical decision,” and said that it depends on factors like the patient’s medical history and age of the baby.
The television ad also quotes an Aug. 8 article by NC Health News in saying Reeder could be the deciding vote in banning abortion in North Carolina. Reeder is not quoted in that article and said he has never had contact with the organization. The article does state that “a supermajority would allow Republicans to override vetoes from (Gov. Roy) Cooper without any votes from Democrats, paving the way for further state restrictions on abortion.”
James Corti, Farkas’ campaign manager, said that the ad’s context is also supplemented by survey responses Reeder provided to the Freedom Voter Guide, a questionnaire put forth by the Alliance Defending Freedom. ADF is faith-based legal organization emphasizing protection of religious freedoms and issues like parental rights and the sanctity of life.
In response to the survey, Reeder said he supports prohibiting abortion except when necessary to save the mother’s life and allowing health care workers and providers the freedom to practice medicine in accordance with their personal beliefs and conscience.
Corti released a statement on the Farkas campaign’s reasoning for the ad.
“Timothy Reeder’s fabricated attacks on Representative Farkas’ record and extreme views on a woman’s freedom compelled us to put his position in front of voters and make sure they know that he thinks he should be able to violate his Hippocratic Oath to do no harm,” Corti said. “Our ad is nothing like the lies he’s allowing to pollute the airwaves and fill mailboxes. The television ad is cited with sources that include his own responses to candidate questionnaires, moves women’s voices to the forefront, and lets voters decide for themselves. Rep. Farkas continues to run a positive, bipartisan campaign that highlights a historic first term and keeps moving Pitt County forward.”
The mailers by CLC are a continuation of controversy stirred up by Republicans in 2020 after Farkas and other Democrats signed the “America’s Goal” pledge sponsored by Future Now, a political action committee that works to elect liberal and progressive candidates to state legislature. N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore publicly denounced Farkas for the pledge.
At the time, The Daily Reflector reported that the word defunding is not used in any documents associated with the pledge.
Farkas said one constituent pledged to donate an additional $25 to his campaign for every one of the digitally-altered mailers he received.
Quarterly financial reports available on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website show that Farkas has raised $88,359 from individual contributions. A total of $12,950 has been donated to his campaign by other political committees like PACs, including a combined $1,500 from the campaigns for Jeff Jackson and Rep. Gale Adcock. Jackson is the Democratic candidate for N.C. Senate 14 in Charlotte, and Adcock is the House Deputy Democratic Leader representing District 41 in Raleigh. Farkas has also received just shy of $20,000 from political party contributions, which are his salary and benefits in kind. Over two quarters, the campaign has raised $121,308.
Reeder’s financial reports show the majority of his donations are from political groups. In his first quarter financial report, he raised $60,200 from political committees and $43,597 from individuals for a total of $103,797. His second-quarter report shows $1,550 raised from individuals and $14,600 raised from political committees, making his campaign’s total funding $119,947. Reeder’s PAC donors are mainly in the medical sector and range across the state as far as Asheville.