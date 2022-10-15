Farkas v Reeder

N.C. House 9 Rep. Brian Farkas speaks at a nonprofit forum in Pitt County next to his opponent, Dr. Timothy Reeder.

 Photo by Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

A candidate for North Carolina’s House of Representatives said he cannot take responsibility for altered photos on mailers showing his opponent supporting defunding law enforcement.

Tim Reeder, the Republican nominee for the N.C. House District 9 seat, referred to flyers mailed to homes across the district which depict incumbent Democrat Brian Farkas alongside anti-police rhetoric.

Photoshopped Mailer 1

A photo of a mailer distributed by Carolina Leadership Coalition which shows a photoshopped image of District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas holding a misleading sign.
Source image

This photo of District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas shows him holding a campaign sign outside Grimesland Town Hall. The image was photoshopped to show Farkas holding a misleading sign and circulated in the mailer, right.
Photoshopped Mailer 2

A photograph of a second doctored mailer of Farkas distributed by the Carolina Leadership Coalition.
Source image 2

This photo from Farkas’ Facebook is of him at a Christmas parade last year waving to constituents. It was doctored in the mailer, shown right. Two edited photos of Farkas were used in mailers distributed by Carolina Leadership Coalition.


