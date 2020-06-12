A Utah-based customer service firm announced Thursday its new operation in Greenville is fully operational and with new contracts in hand is already expanding.
Focus Services LLC began the transition at the former Concentrix/Convergys facility in Indigreen Corporate park over several weeks after the closure of Concentrix in May.
The company, which bills itself as a global innovator in customer contact solutions, will operate several shifts at 380-seat call center, ultimately employing 550 people.
“Having Focus Services, a leader in their industry, invest in our community and create jobs is very exciting,” said Kim Bell, chairwoman of the Pitt County Development Commission board of directors. “This industry sector continues to expand, and we are committed to helping Focus Services grow and thrive in Pitt County.”
The Development Commission worked with Focus Services to connect with the building owner and assist the transition, a news release said. Focus Services retained many of Concentrix’s existing staff and continues to ramp up their workforce, which is currently up to 400 employees.
“We are excited that we are able to continue to expand our Focus Family in the midst of COVID-19,” said Benjamin Markland, COO of Focus Services. “By offering multiple shifts we are able to hire an additional 150 employees over the next several months.”
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Roy, Utah, Focus Services operates 13 contact centers in the U.S., Central America, and the Philippines and employs over 3,000 people. It provides multilingual customer contact solutions for clients throughout the world, the news release said.
“To have a company in the process of creating 550 jobs in Pitt County is huge in any year, but even more so in these uncertain times,” said Scott Darnell, Executive Director of the Pitt County Development Commission. “We are proud to have Focus Services here as a new member of our distinguished corporate community, which has a rich history of resilience, innovation, and growth.”
The company is currently hiring. Call 252-558-4700 to apply or visit www.focusservices.com/careers/.
The Pitt County Development Commission recruits new industry and supports existing industry in Pitt County. Its mission is to promote job growth, diversify the County’s economy, and expand the local tax base. To learn more about the Pitt County Development Commission, visit www.LocateInCarolina.com.