The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced Thursday it has distributed more than 4.3 million pounds of food products since the to local communities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff and volunteers at sites in Greenville and New Bern continue to work with an awareness that the virus is still active in local communities and the realization that local families, children, seniors and veterans are experiencing food-insecurity and need assistance, a news release said.
Since the federal government’s March 16 Stop The Spread announcement, the agency has worked to deliver food to people who have been affected by the economic downturn related to the virus.
Staff and volunteers are working under COVID-19 protocols that include continual measures to keep them and the food safe. The agency also is continuing to receive large volumes of fresh produce, which is being immediately distributed into communities with the greatest need.
The Food Bank depends heavily on volunteers to sort, bag and box foods at six warehouse locations. It also has received the assistance of the North Carolina National Guard to get food distributions prepared for delivery to local community food pantries.
Visit foodbankcenc.org or call 752-4996 to learn more about ways to assist the effort.