A softball championship is certainly the prime objective for fans and families at the Little League World Series, but many are finding time to slow down and appreciate Greenville between games.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional champions, representing Delmar, MD, had a team and family dinner on Tuesday night at Parker’s Barbecue on Memorial Drive prior to their Wednesday game against New England Regional champs from Milford, CT.


