Everyone loves to eat, but food tastes better when eating it raises money for a good cause.
The Pitt Community College Foundation is giving folks a chance to do just that this weekend with its first Food Truck Fair at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3901 N.E. Greenville Blvd.
The event will feature a collection of area food trucks that offer a variety of good eats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $5 cash per vehicle, which will go to the foundation, and each vendor will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales as well. The foundation uses the money for scholarships and programs to help students attend college.
Visitors will get a complete menu and can exit their vehicles to check out the trucks and place their orders in a safe, outdoor, socially distanced atmosphere. All vendors accept debit and credit cards in addition to cash.
Vendors include Bill’s Hotdogs, Anita’s Taqueria, PreVail, Carolina Chicken & Waffles, Zay’s Place, Williams Catering & Grill, The Rock Food Truck, Hudson’s Pit Stop, The Kona Ice and Gregory’s Concessions.
Visit www.pittccfoundation.com or contact John Bacon the Annual Fund/Alumni Director with Pitt Community College at 493-7229 for more information.