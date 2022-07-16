AYDEN — A food truck rodeo last month highlighted an entrepreneurial spirit among participants and a town’s desire to nurture that spirit.
The event on June 25 was organized downtown by Charles Suggs, owner of the Lickety Splitz Ice Cream food truck with support from the Ayden town leaders. The event on West Avenue drew visitors to the commercial district and drummed up business for the food trucks.
“I just own a food truck and live here in Ayden,” Suggs said. He came up with the idea in January and coordinated a similar event in April.
Thomas Mallory Denham, the economic development director of Ayden, contacted Suggs and asked him to d it again.
Denham’s job is to attract new industrial and business opportunities to the town. Suggs began looking at dates and said June 25 worked best for most of the food trucks to participate.
It turned out to be a good day for all who participated, Suggs said. The weather was beautiful and a lot of folks attended “and it’s been successful,” he said.
Suggs said that Lickety Splitz goes to different places in Greenville throughout the week and “everybody kind of follows it on Facebook and finds out where it will be located.
“It was no cost to the food trucks at this time to come because it brings people to Ayden, and that’s helping the town because people stop and buy gas and other things while they’re here, going to the shops and other local businesses while they’re here,” said Suggs. “So if the town is willing for us to come in and shut the road down for a day and just have a good time and the community comes out and enjoys it.”
Suggs said he had people come from as far as Clayton to the food truck rodeo. The event’s lineup consisted of Lickety Splitz Ice Cream, Beyond Blessed Bakery, Gwendy’s Goodies, Lattah Queso, ANITA’S Authentic Mexican Street Food, Uncle Fred’s, Chosen People Barbecue, Mr C’s Hotspot, Oh My Gyro, Gorham’s Cafe, D’s Shrimp and Grits, Papa’s Funnel Cakes, and Love and Spice Caribbean Food.
Suggs has been in the food truck business since August 2021 and he said that the food truck industry is a close community. He said that the COVID pandemic produced a surge of new food truck businesses.
“We didn’t have a lot of restaurants open for a while as well as other businesses,” Suggs said. “So people thought of these ideas and said, ‘Hey let’s open this restaurant mobile and you know maybe we could get out to some places and do some things.’
“We are sitting here at the Ayden food truck rodeo showcasing our Caribbean culture,” said Miguel Ramos of Love and Spice Caribbean Food. Ramos said he is Jamaican and Puerto Rican and his wife, Charlene Williams, has Trinidadian, Venezuelan and Indian roots.
“About five years ago we opted to put our skills together and instead of everybody saying, “Oh it’s Jamaican food, we said we’d represent the whole Caribbean culture, so we came up with Love and Spice Caribbean Food.”
Julius Bizzell is from Ayden and this was the first time he debuted his food truck business in his hometown.
“This is Chosen Peoples Barbecue, we are just getting started,” Bizzell said.
D’s Shrimp & Grits is owned and operated by another Ayden native, Dawn Daniels, and she serves shrimp and grits, shrimp over rice, fried shrimp, french fries, chicken strips, pound cake and cheesecake.
Daniels began her business in February 2021.
Bianca Early with Gorham’s Cafe was at the food truck rodeo and she said the truck specializes in turkey barbecue.
“We’re based out of Farmville and we do pork turkey and pork barbecue and I would say we have the best turkey around,” Early said. “We have a restaurant in Farmville also called Gorham’s Cafe, we have a lot of soul food, and would like for everybody to come and try us out,” she said.
Fred Everette of Uncle Fred’s said that he has been in business for two-and-a-half years now and that the truck offers Caribbean and Southern soul food.
Rodney Crawley is the owner and operator of Mr C’s Hotspot and he said he was excited to come out to the food truck rodeo.
“We sell chicken Phillys, cheesesteaks, chicken wings, hot dogs, burgers, loaded fries, chicken sandwiches and we got the world-famous lemonade,” he said.
That lemonade looked like a beautifully crafted mocktail that was blue at the bottom, yellow at the top, and infused with real blueberries and lemons.
Papa’s Funnel Cakes is owned and operated by Brandon Andrews and he, too, has deep roots in the town of Ayden. “I’m here selling deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, and fresh-squeezed lemonade to the public In Ayden, North Carolina,” Andrews said. “We are a family-owned business that’s been operating for over 30 years, It was originally our great grandparents’ business who lived here in Ayden, and we bought it from them now it’s ours.”
Edwin Carbajal is the owner of ANITA’S Authentic Mexican Street Food. He said he was born in Mexico but was raised in North Carolina.
“We brought the food truck out here to the rodeo to kind of bring the entire community together,” said Carbajal. “If you go to Mexico to the little taco stands in the street, you get exactly the same as you see there.”
Lickety Splitz Icecream Truck serves vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, rocky road, moose tracks, cappuccino crunch, midnight car river and birthday cake-flavored ice cream in cups or on a cone.
Suggs said it is very important to support his friends in the food truck community because, for some, the trucks are a main stream of income.
“Some of these people depend on this because this is their life, this is their job seven days a week, and there are food trucks all over the place set up everywhere in Pitt County and all over Greenville,” he said.
Suggs said he hopes to eventually open a brick-and-mortar location in Ayden.