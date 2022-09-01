Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is expected to see its largest crowd in years on Saturday, and the East Carolina University Police Department will call in plenty of reinforcements to limit the mayhem to the gridiron.

Officers from Greenville, Ayden, Winterville, ECU Health and Snow Hill in addition to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol will assist ECU police before, during and after Saturday’s noon home opener between the Pirates and No. 14 North Carolina State Wolfpack.


