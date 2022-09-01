Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is expected to see its largest crowd in years on Saturday, and the East Carolina University Police Department will call in plenty of reinforcements to limit the mayhem to the gridiron.
Officers from Greenville, Ayden, Winterville, ECU Health and Snow Hill in addition to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol will assist ECU police before, during and after Saturday’s noon home opener between the Pirates and No. 14 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
ECU Capt. Chris Sutton said did not disclose the exact number but said it will be similar to past matchups between ECU and its in-state rival. A full complement of stadium staff also will be on hand to help spectators enjoy the game.
“A lot of agencies are impacted with staffing shortages as we have been for the past few years so fortunately we’ve been able to pull from a couple of extra agencies we have not been using in the past,” Sutton said. “That has allowed us to meet the demand we need to be able to ensure a safe environment for Pirate Nation.”
The game, which will be broadcast on ESPN, will feature challenges for law enforcement such as heavy traffic and high temperatures. The National Weather Service in Morehead City is forecasting a high of 87 on Saturday morning. Sutton said that temperatures inside Dowdy-Ficklen are typically 10 to 15 degrees higher than the air outside. He urges hydration and other precautions.
“Start drinking water now so that Saturday, if they’re consuming other beverages beside water, it will not make them so hydrated or make them susceptible to heat stroke or some type of heat related injury,” Sutton said.
With Raleigh only 90 minutes away from Greenville and a much-anticipated season opener, Sutton expects heavy traffic from visitors as well as locals. As of Friday, only about 1,000 tickets were left, ECU’s ticket office said. Dowdy-Ficklen holds 50,000 people.
That means heavy traffic in the stadium area, Sutton said. Fourteenth Street between Elm and Charles Boulevard will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. to allow for foot traffic.
After the game, Charles Boulevard from 14th Street to Greenville Boulevard will be closed for southbound traffic following the game to quicken egress from the stadium area, Sutton said.
Just like during last year’s home opener against the University of South Carolina, tailgate lots will open at 7 a.m., an hour prior to the usual time. Sutton said last year’s decision to open lots early had no additional problems and that it gives fans a chance to enjoy an extra hour of tailgating. He noted that fans at 6 p.m. games get a combined six hours of tailgate time.
“The largest impact that it has is the time that traffic gets congested, a little earlier, and the time our staff has to be prepared and be here,” Sutton said.
There are a number of events leading up to the weekend’s game, including the first Freeboot Friday headlined by multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker at Five Points Plaza in Greenville. The free celebration will have live music, vendors, inflatables, family activities, food and beverages at lots on Fifth and Evans streets.
The Freeboot event will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. ahead of the matchup.
From noon to 2 p.m. Friday a full hitch of Budweiser Clydesdales will be making stops through Uptown Greenville at bars and restaurants. The massive horses were brought in by Carolina Eagle Distributing to get fans excited for the weekend’s game.
Greenville Police will escort the Clydesdales and earlier this week notified drivers to expect delays moving around the downtown area Friday afternoon. The horses will also begin trotting through tailgate areas starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.