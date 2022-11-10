With showers and a possible thunderstorm forecasted for Pitt County on Friday, Veterans Day services will continue in Greenville and Winterville on Friday but at different locations because of showers and a possible thunderstorm forecasted by the National Weather Service.

The Greenville Veterans Day service will begin at 11 a.m. in the River Park North Auditorium, Walter L. Stasavich Science & Nature Center, River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road. The doors to the venue will open at 10:30 a.m.