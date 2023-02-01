2023 Economic Forecast Luncheon

Philip Neuhart, director of marketing and economic research for First Citizen’s Bank, speaks about regional trends to members of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce at the chamber’s annual economic forecast luncheon Monday.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

An economist said there is a 60 percent chance of a recession in 2023 but North Carolina and Greenville’s labor markets likely will keep them in a good position to weather economic uncertainty.

Philip Neuhart, director of marketing and economic research for First Citizen’s Bank, presented on global, national, state and local economic trends to business owners and public sector leaders at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.E. Greenville Blvd., during the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forecast Luncheon Monday.


