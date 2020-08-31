Forehand named Ayden Police Chief

AYDEN — After serving as interim chief of the Ayden Police Department for six months, Chris Forehand will step into the role permanently, effective on Monday.
Forehand joined the department in 1993 as a part-time reserve officer. He was promoted as a full-time employee in August of 1994.
Following the retirement of former Chief Barry Stanley in March, Forehand was promoted from captain to interim chief. He faced the unprecedented situation of policing during a pandemic.
“In the beginning it was fine but who knew what was going to happen with the pandemic,” Forehand said. “When I first took over I had a lot of intentions of getting out in the public and going door to door to meet people. (COVID-19) put a halt on it especially at the very beginning because we were so unsure about what this was all about. Then the state went into lockdown.”
Due to the pandemic, the department has had to cancel community policing meetings. These meetings recently started again, Forehand said.
The pandemic also carried additional concerns about safety for officers and the community, he said.
“It didn’t take long for people to stop worrying about the pandemic,” Forehand said. “You still have crime and still have to worry about that crime. You try to be as safe as you can, but you still have to worry about that.”
As the new police chief, Forehand hopes to continue community policing efforts that have been in place since he joined the department.
“Ayden has always been, in my opinion, the forefront of community policing,” Forehand said.
The department sponsors Adopt-A-Cop where students at the area schools receive trading cards of Ayden police officers for performing certain tasks in school. It also sponsors Adopt-A-Neighborhood, where officers are assigned neighborhoods to establish community watches, and Shop-With-A-Cop, where officers raise money to purchase Christmas gifts to less fortunate children.
“We have always been at the forefront of doing stuff like that and I think it pays dividends here in the town,” Forehand said. “People get to know the officers and see we’re just regular normal people like anybody else.”
Relationships established between the department and community are important and the department wishes to expand on its community policing efforts, Forehand said.
“When I first started here in ’93 my intentions weren’t to stay here. I had grander ideas of going looking at a state-level job,” he said. “Getting into small communities like Ayden and getting to know people you get that ‘at home’ feeling. People get to know you on a personal level and that’s a great thing.
“There is more trust there with the people here because they get to know the officers by first name,” he said. “Our kids play baseball here in town and so forth. They interact with you just like regular people and that’s a good thing.”
Forehand hopes to continue to create trust between the community and the Ayden Police Department.
“I hope this department becomes known as (being) at the forefront of training as far as reaching out to the community. That more of the people in this town trust us. That’s the big thing,” Forehand said.